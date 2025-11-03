JAMB Extends Public University Admission Deadline To November 17

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new deadline of November 17, 2025, for the completion of admission processes into public universities, following appeals from university authorities.

JAMB’s spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, explaining that the extension from the initial October 31, 2025 deadline became necessary due to judicial and administrative disruptions affecting some universities.

According to Benjamin, the decision was taken after the Association of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (AVCNU) requested more time, citing the recent court order that temporarily halted admission activities until it was lifted on October 28, 2025.

He added that the National Universities Commission (NUC) had also recently accredited 229 new programmes across 37 universities, requiring additional time to integrate those courses into the ongoing admission cycle.

Benjamin stated, “The extension is to ensure inclusiveness and fairness to all candidates and institutions. The new deadline is final and must be strictly adhered to.”

The Board expressed appreciation to public universities for their commitment to meeting the initial deadline but emphasized the need to complete all admission processes through the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) before the new date.

This marks the second extension by JAMB in 2025, following its September 18 announcement granting more time for universities to upload Post-UTME screening scores for underage candidates who participated in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Education analysts say the latest move underscores JAMB’s commitment to transparency and access in tertiary education, aligning with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda to expand learning opportunities for Nigerian youths.