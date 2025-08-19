JAMB Directs Public Universities to Complete 2025 Admissions by October

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all Nigerian public universities to conclude their 2025 admission processes by October 31, 2025.

In a bulletin released on Monday, the board also set November 30, 2025, as the deadline for private universities, while all other tertiary institutions — both public and private — must complete admissions by December 31, 2025.

JAMB explained that the directive aligns with the resolutions of the 2025 Policy Meeting on admissions chaired by the Minister of Education. The move, it said, is designed to stabilise the academic calendar and guarantee fair access to admission slots across tertiary institutions.

“Following the directives issued at the 2025 Policy Meeting chaired by the Honourable Minister of Education, all tertiary institutions have been instructed to conclude their admission processes by the end of 2025 according to the schedule,” JAMB stated.

The board further urged institutions to wrap up admissions ahead of the deadlines, noting that even schools not immediately commencing a new academic session should conduct and archive admissions as required.

It added that universities and other institutions conducting post-UTME screenings must complete the exercises on time to meet the 2025 admission schedule.