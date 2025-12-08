JAMB Releases Full 2026 UTME Registration Guidelines And Common Candidate Errors

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has issued a detailed set of instructions to guide candidates preparing to register for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The board also outlined common difficulties candidates may face during the process.

The information was shared on Sunday through JAMB’s official X platform, where the examination body urged prospective candidates to ensure they are fully prepared ahead of the registration period.

Candidates are advised to verify the accuracy of all personal data—such as National Identification Number (NIN), email address, and applicable A-Level credentials—before attempting to generate a profile code.

To begin, candidates must send their 11-digit NIN to either 55019 or 66019 using the required format (e.g., NIN 00000011111 to 55019/66019).

Once issued, the profile code cannot be altered. All biodata linked to the NIN is automatically pulled from NIMC’s database. After receiving the profile code, candidates are to proceed to the nearest JAMB office or any accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centre to continue registration.

E-PINs must only be purchased through authorised outlets, including approved banks, digital platforms, and official sales agents stationed at registration centres. Candidates must confirm that the correct registration template is used and that all data submitted is accurate before finalising registration.

JAMB emphasised the strict need for correct biodata, noting that inconsistencies may cause significant delays or complications during the admission process.

Key Advisory Notes

The examination body advised candidates to complete all necessary NIMC corrections—such as changes to name, date of birth, gender, or state of origin—long before registration and ensure such updates reflect correctly on the NIMC portal.

JAMB also stressed that phone numbers and email addresses serve as unique identifiers and must not be shared, reused, or altered during registration.

Candidates experiencing biometric capture issues are required to visit the nearest JAMB office, as CBT centres are not authorised to force biometric enrolment. The board added that dual screens must be used during registration and urged candidates to verify their passport photo and fingerprints before submission.

Common Challenges Highlighted

JAMB identified several recurring issues encountered during profile code generation:

“Error 550/66019” – Caused by wrongly formatted requests; candidates must follow the correct text format.

– Caused by wrongly formatted requests; candidates must follow the correct text format. “Number Already Registered” – Occurs when a phone number is tied to another profile; candidates should recover the original SIM or use a new number.

– Occurs when a phone number is tied to another profile; candidates should recover the original SIM or use a new number. “Unable to Verify NIN” – Candidates are advised to wait briefly and attempt again.

The sale of forms for the 2026 UTME is scheduled to run from Friday, January 31, 2026, to Saturday, March 8, 2026.