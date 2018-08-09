How Statement on Human Rights Sparked Feud Between Canada, Saudi Arabia

“Canada has made a mistake and needs to fix it,” al-Jubeir said Wednesday. “The ball is in Canada’s court.”

Saudi Arabia’s response has struck some observers as a disproportionate overreaction to a relatively routine criticism of the country’s human rights record. US Senator Bernie Sanders described it as “outrageous” on Tuesday.

MBS is known for his aggressive reforms and muscular foreign policy.

Regional analysts, however, say the Saudi reaction is consistent with Mohammed bin Salman’s heavy-handed — and often thin-skinned — approach to power since the 32-year-old took over as Crown Prince.

“Since Mohammed bin Salman has ascended to power, there’s been an intensified repression of dissent,” said Human Rights Watch Saudi Arabia researcher Hiba Zayadin. “What we’re seeing now is that he doesn’t want to be held accountable in any way, whether that’s by the Saudis themselves or by the international community.”

In the year since he was promoted to first-in-line to the throne, MBS, as he is known, has embarked on an aggressive mission to modernize Saudi Arabia and reassert the country on the international stage.

At home, he locked up hundreds of the country’s business elite (including some of his own relatives and other Saudi princes) during a so-called “anti-corruption” drive, and used the billions of dollars recovered to ease the pain of austerity.