How Prices Of Foodstuff Increased In April, NBS Report Reveals

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said the average price of some selected food items in the country increased in April.

NBS said this in its, “Selected Food Price Watch (April 2019)’’ report released on its website.

It said the average price of one dozen of medium-sized Agric egg increased from N459.81 in March to N467.18 in April.

The bureau said price of a dozen medium-sized egg decreased year-on-year by -15.38 cent and increased month-on-month by 1.60 per cent in the period under review.

It said the average price of a piece of medium-sized Agric egg decreased year-on-year by -0.71 per cent and increased month-on-month by 0.06 per cent to N41.95 in April from N41.92 in March.

According to the report, the average price of one kilogramme of tomato decreased year-on-year by -11.14 per cent and increased month-on-month by 7.05 per cent to N257.25 in April from N240.30 recorded in March.

It said the average price of one kilogramme of rice (imported high quality sold loose) decreased year-on-year by 3.20 per cent and month-on-month by -1.20 per cent to N357.55 in April from N361.90 in March.

“Similarly, the average price of one kilogramme of yam tuber decreased year-on-year by -20.48 per cent and increased month-on-month by 10.69 per cent to N222.36 in April from N200.88 in March,’’ it added.

The NBS said in arriving at the report, fieldwork was done by more than 700 NBS staff in all states of the federation supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers.

It said the NBS audit team subsequently conducted randomly selected verification of the prices recorded.