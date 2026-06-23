Saudi Arabia, NEMA launch food aid programme for vulnerable Nigerians

Key points

Saudi Arabia and NEMA have launched the 2026 Food Aid Project in Nigeria.

The programme will distribute 24,302 food baskets across five states.

More than 145,000 people are expected to benefit from the intervention.

The food aid package is valued at over $1.5 million.

The initiative targets communities affected by displacement, insecurity and other humanitarian challenges.

Main Story

The Saudi Arabia Embassy, in partnership with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has launched the 2026 Food Aid Project aimed at supporting vulnerable households affected by displacement, insecurity and food shortages across Nigeria.

The intervention is being implemented through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian agency, and will see the distribution of 24,302 food baskets to beneficiaries in selected states. According to project details, each food basket weighs about 60 kilograms and contains essential household staples including rice, beans, cooking oil and salt. The programme is valued at more than $1.5 million and is expected to reach 145,812 people. The distribution will cover five states: Yobe, Benue, Anambra, Kebbi and Taraba, with the assistance targeted at communities facing humanitarian pressures linked to insecurity, displacement and economic hardship.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in Damaturu, NEMA Director-General, Zubaida Umar, said the agency would ensure the transparent and efficient distribution of the relief materials to identified beneficiaries. She noted that the programme aligns with NEMA’s mandate to coordinate disaster response and humanitarian assistance nationwide. The initiative forms part of Saudi Arabia’s broader humanitarian engagement in Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin region, where the kingdom has supported relief programmes through KSrelief in areas including food security, healthcare, education, shelter and emergency response.

Officials said the collaboration highlights the role of international partnerships in addressing growing humanitarian needs and supporting vulnerable populations across affected communities.

The Issues

Rising food insecurity among vulnerable households.

Humanitarian challenges linked to displacement and insecurity.

Need for coordinated relief interventions across affected states.

Importance of international partnerships in humanitarian response.

Support for communities facing economic and social hardship.

What’s Being Said

“The food project is in line with the Agency’s mandate to coordinate disaster response and humanitarian assistance in Nigeria,” NEMA Director-General, Zubaida Umar, said while speaking at the launch of the programme in Damaturu.

Umar said the food baskets would be distributed across Yobe, Benue, Anambra, Kebbi and Taraba states as part of efforts to reach vulnerable households.

She added that NEMA remains committed to ensuring “a transparent and efficient distribution” of the relief materials to identified beneficiaries.

The organisers said the initiative reflects Saudi Arabia’s continued commitment to supporting populations affected by displacement, insecurity and other humanitarian challenges.

What’s Next

Distribution of 24,302 food baskets will begin across the five beneficiary states.

NEMA will coordinate delivery and monitoring of the programme.

Beneficiary households are expected to receive food supplies designed to support short-term nutritional needs.

Saudi Arabia and Nigerian authorities may explore additional humanitarian interventions in affected communities.

Bottom Line

The Saudi-backed food aid programme is expected to provide relief to more than 145,000 Nigerians facing food insecurity, highlighting the growing importance of international partnerships in addressing humanitarian challenges across the country.