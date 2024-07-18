House Of Representatives: Give 50% Of salaries To Fight Hunger

In an effort to combat hunger nationwide, the House of Representatives promised during a plenary session on Thursday to forgo 50% of their salary for a period of six months.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas chaired the meeting, while Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu made amendments to the motion, asking his colleagues to give up half of their pay. When it was his turn to speak, he begged for their support in making this gesture.

“Although this administration is making every effort, a year is insufficient to confront the problems facing this nation. I would like to implore our colleagues to give up fifty percent of their income for a half-year.

“Our salary is N600,000 a month. I want to plead that we let go of 50 percent of our salary for a period of six months,” Kalu said.

With each member paying N300,000 into a common purse, the legislative chamber will be contributing N108 million monthly to the Federal Government and N648 million for six months.