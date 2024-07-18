FG To Create New Curriculum For Secondary Schools

Prof. Tahir Mamman, the Minister of Education, announced on Thursday that a new curriculum will be implemented by September 2024 for secondary schools across the country.

Tahir disclosed this during the current policy meeting of the 2024 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board in Abuja.

“We are putting a lot of effort into making sure that secondary schools have a new curriculum by September,” Mamman stated.

Mamman mentioned that a stakeholders meeting is scheduled for August 6, 2024, and that the exercise has been ongoing for the past year.

“We intend to roll out this program in all schools—public and private—by September,” the minister stated.

Recently, the National Senior Secondary School Education Commission decried the deplorable state of senior secondary schools in the country and called for collaboration to overcome some of the challenges bedevilling the secondary level of education in the country.

The commission listed some of the challenges confronting the sector, including the infrastructural deficit, unqualified teachers, obsolete curriculum, and deplorable libraries and laboratories.

It was also noted that plans were ongoing to introduce a new curriculum.

Details later…