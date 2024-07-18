Breaking News: Nigeria Bans Admissions For Under 18

Prof. Tahir Mamman, the country’s minister of education, declared on Thursday that applicants under the age of eighteen will not be admitted to any postsecondary educational institutions.

Mamman declared this during the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board policy meeting in 2024.

“JAMB is hereby notified that, as of this 2024 admissions cycle, admission of underage students, that is, those under the age of 18, into our postsecondary institutions is prohibited,” Mamman stated.

According to the minister, the Federal Government is thinking about raising the admissions limit to 18 years old for universities and other postsecondary educational institutions.

Details later…