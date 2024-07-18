USA President Joe Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19

The White House released a statement on Thursday confirming that President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 test results were positive.

According to a statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, which was cited by the News Agency of Nigeria, Mr. Biden is “vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms.”

The statement claims that after Mr. Biden attended an event in Nevada, the test resulted in a positive result. According to the article, Mr. Biden is going back to his own home in Delaware, “where he will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time and self-isolate.”

The doctor’s observation, According to the statement, Mr Biden’s doctor reportedly said the president had shown “upper respiratory symptoms” in the afternoon, including a runny nose and a cough.His physician said the results of a PCR confirmation test are still pending but that the president has received the first dose of the COVID drug Paxlovid.

The 81-year-old president’s COVID-19 test result was lastly positive in 2022. According to the White House, he was experiencing fairly mild symptoms at the time.

However, the President is thought to be more vulnerable to developing a serious COVID-19 illness because of his elderly age.

The most recent event occurs in the midst of the continuous discussions over Joe Biden’s physical and mental health in the run-up to the November presidential election.

The American public and political pundits are closely examining the president’s ability to lead the country for an additional four years. Before the poll, his main opponent, Donald Trump, formally selected the opposition Republican Party’s nominee.