House faces calls to summon Gbajabiamila in fake agency probe

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 28, 2026

Key Points

House committee orders police to produce Adeniyi Adeyemi over alleged fake presidential agency

Lawmakers face growing pressure to invite Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila to testify

Investigators say forged documents were allegedly used to seek government recognition and budget allocations

Main Story

Pressure is mounting on the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee investigating the alleged Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC) to summon Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, as lawmakers directed the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to produce the alleged promoter of the agency, Adeniyi Adeyemi, before the panel on Wednesday.

The committee issued the directive after hearing testimony from senior government officials, including representatives of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the Budget Office, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Nigeria Police Force.

Adeyemi, who has reportedly remained in police custody for more than two weeks, is expected to answer questions over allegations that he fraudulently promoted a non-existent federal agency using forged government documents.

During Monday’s hearing, police confirmed that investigations revealed forged State House correspondence allegedly used to obtain office accommodation, seek approval to recruit about 300 personnel, pursue a proposed ₦1.32 billion budget allocation in the 2026 Appropriation Act, and organise an international investment summit under the name of the purported council.

Committee Chairman Yusuf Gagdi also disclosed that investigators had uncovered about 29 allegedly forged documents, including fake presidential approvals, counterfeit Acts of the National Assembly and forged correspondence purportedly issued by several government institutions.

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, however, told lawmakers that although the Treasury created an administrative code after receiving what appeared to be an authentic State House letter, no public funds were released to the council. He added that a request for a ₦27.4 billion establishment grant was rejected because no budgetary provision existed.

What’s Being Said

“This committee clearly needs the suspected DG to appear before this committee. People’s names are involved. People’s integrity are involved. Institutional names are involved,” Yusuf Gagdi, Chairman, House Ad-Hoc Committee, said.

Political analyst Jackson Ojo criticised the committee for not immediately inviting Gbajabiamila, arguing that his appearance would help clarify the allegations and strengthen public confidence in the investigation.

What’s Next

The Inspector-General of Police is expected to produce Adeniyi Adeyemi before the committee by 12 noon on Wednesday .

. Lawmakers will continue examining documents and testimonies presented by government agencies.

Pressure is expected to increase on the committee to determine whether additional senior government officials, including the Chief of Staff, should testify before the investigation concludes.

The Bottom Line: The investigation has evolved beyond an alleged case of impersonation into a broader examination of weaknesses in document verification across government institutions. The committee’s handling of senior public officials and its final recommendations are likely to shape public confidence in the credibility of the probe.