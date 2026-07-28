Global markets retreat ahead of fed decision as boj outlook unsettles investors

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 28, 2026

Key Points

Asian equities declined sharply as expectations of tighter Bank of Japan policy strengthened the yen and weighed on export stocks

Investors remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, while semiconductor shares extended recent losses

European markets outperformed on strong corporate earnings, although concerns over artificial intelligence spending and chip competition persisted

Main Story

Global equity markets traded mostly lower on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of the United States Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, while expectations of further monetary tightening by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) triggered another sell-off across Japanese equities.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell nearly four per cent after a stronger yen weighed on export-oriented companies, while South Korea’s Kospi slumped as much as 8.1 per cent to its lowest level since April 20. Technology giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix each lost more than nine per cent amid sustained pressure on global semiconductor stocks.

According to First National Bank (FNB), the Japanese market remained the primary driver of overnight trading after investors reassessed the BoJ’s policy outlook following recent hawkish comments from policymakers.

Elsewhere across Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.11 per cent, reflecting cautious regional sentiment, while Australia’s ASX 200 rose 0.45 per cent, supported by resilient domestic demand data.

In the United States, investors largely remained on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.51 per cent in the previous trading session, while the S&P 500 finished almost unchanged. The Nasdaq Composite, however, declined 0.18 per cent as semiconductor stocks recorded a third consecutive day of losses amid growing concerns over the pace of returns from heavy artificial intelligence investments.

European equities outperformed their global peers. London’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.42 per cent, while Germany’s DAX climbed 1.04 per cent after software giant SAP surged nearly eight per cent following stronger-than-expected earnings. The Euro Stoxx 50 ended largely flat as losses in ASML offset broader gains after reports suggested a Chinese state-backed company had begun producing competing semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

In South Africa, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is expected to open weaker after global futures turned negative and commodity prices softened. The ASX Metals and Mining Index fell 1.55 per cent, signalling potential pressure on mining stocks, although Tencent’s gains may offer some support to Naspers and Prosus.

What’s Being Said

“The sharp sell-off in Japanese equities dominated overnight price action, with the stronger yen weighing heavily on export-sensitive stocks as investors reassessed the Bank of Japan’s policy trajectory,” First National Bank said in its latest market briefing.

Market analysts also noted that continued weakness in semiconductor shares reflects increasing investor scrutiny of artificial intelligence spending, even as technology companies continue to invest aggressively in AI infrastructure.

What’s Next

Investors will closely monitor the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting for signals on the timing of future interest rate adjustments.

Markets will also watch the Bank of Japan for further guidance on monetary policy following recent hawkish remarks.

Corporate earnings from major technology companies are expected to remain a key driver of global equity market performance this week.

The Bottom Line: Global investors are increasingly balancing optimism around easing geopolitical tensions with concerns over monetary policy and technology valuations. The Federal Reserve’s decision and the Bank of Japan’s next policy signals are likely to shape market sentiment in the near term.