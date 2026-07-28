Dangote to donate one-third of wealth to charity, daughter reveals

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 28, 2026

Key Points

Aliko Dangote plans to dedicate one-third of his wealth to philanthropy under his succession plan

Daughter Halima Dangote says the family has endorsed the arrangement through his will

The proposed donation would rank among Africa’s largest philanthropic commitments

Main Story

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, plans to donate one-third of his wealth to charitable causes as part of his succession plan, according to his daughter, Halima Dangote.

Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg published on Tuesday, Halima, who serves as a trustee of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, said the billionaire has already established the legal framework to transfer 33 per cent of his estate to the foundation. Based on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which estimates Dangote’s net worth at $35.1 billion, the commitment would currently be worth approximately $11.7 billion.

Halima explained that philanthropy has long been embedded in the family’s succession strategy and forms a core part of Dangote’s legacy.

“He sort of put all the structure in place whereby we focus a lot on health and education. He actually donated 25 per cent to the foundation. If you look at it, it is what we call in Sharia Code in Islam; it means he has donated 33 per cent of his whole inheritance to his foundation,” Halima Dangote, Trustee, Aliko Dangote Foundation, said.

Established in 1994, the Aliko Dangote Foundation has become one of Africa’s largest private charitable organisations. According to Halima, the foundation received an initial endowment of $1.25 billion around a decade ago and has since secured an additional $700 million in funding. About 70 per cent of its annual spending is directed to programmes in Nigeria, while the remainder supports projects across Africa and other regions.

Its interventions span healthcare, education, nutrition and humanitarian relief, including partnerships with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and northern Nigerian state governments that contributed to the eradication of wild poliovirus in Africa.

What’s Being Said

“Giving back is part and parcel of what we do. We believe our business is successful because of the giving back and because of the philanthropic aspect,” Halima Dangote, Trustee, Aliko Dangote Foundation, said.

Earlier this year, TIME recognised Dangote among the world’s most influential philanthropists in its inaugural TIME100 Philanthropy list, citing the foundation’s annual spending of more than ₦50 billion on programmes across Africa.

What’s Next

Dangote’s succession plan is expected to guide the long-term governance of the Aliko Dangote Foundation.

The foundation is expected to continue expanding investments in health, education and humanitarian programmes across Africa.

The proposed commitment is likely to attract renewed global attention to African billionaire philanthropy and legacy planning.

The Bottom Line: Dangote’s planned transfer of one-third of his wealth reinforces a shift from wealth creation to institutional legacy. If fully implemented, it would stand among the largest philanthropic commitments ever made by an African business leader and further cement the Aliko Dangote Foundation’s role as one of the continent’s most influential charitable institutions.