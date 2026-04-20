Nigeria Customs’ first female pilot earns U.S. commercial licence

Key points

Nafisat Balogun secures commercial multi-engine pilot licence in the United States.

Achievement marks a historic milestone as the first female pilot in the Nigeria Customs Service.

Customs leadership and stakeholders hail feat as a boost for gender inclusion and professional excellence.

Main story

The first female pilot of the Nigeria Customs Service, Nafisat Balogun, has obtained a commercial multi-engine pilot licence in the United States, further cementing her trailblazing role within the paramilitary agency.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja by the Service’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, who noted that Balogun was subsequently honoured at a ceremony organised by the Nigeria Customs Technical Hangar Service.

Maiwada described the achievement as a landmark moment for the Service, highlighting Balogun’s resilience, discipline, and determination in a profession traditionally dominated by men.

The issues

Gender disparity in specialised and technical fields such as aviation remains a challenge across many sectors. Balogun’s achievement underscores ongoing efforts within the NCS to promote inclusivity and create opportunities for women in roles historically occupied by men.

What’s being said

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Customs Technical Hangar Service, Captain Kuhi Mbaya, described Balogun’s journey—from cabin attendant to commercial pilot—as both inspiring and transformative.

He noted that her accomplishment sets a precedent within the Service and reflects expanding opportunities for personnel. Mbaya also encouraged women to pursue careers in specialised fields, stating that “the glass ceiling has been shattered.”

He further commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, for supporting gender inclusion initiatives within the Service.

In her response, Balogun expressed gratitude to the NCS for its support, reaffirming her commitment to professionalism, integrity, and dedicated service.

What’s next

The NCS is expected to continue expanding training opportunities and promoting gender inclusion within its ranks, particularly in technical and specialised roles such as aviation. Balogun’s achievement may also inspire more female officers to pursue similar career paths.

Bottom line

Nafisat Balogun’s milestone not only strengthens the Nigeria Customs Service’s aviation capacity but also signals progress in breaking gender barriers, reinforcing the message that professionalism and determination can redefine traditionally male-dominated fields.