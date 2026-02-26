Hillary Clinton To Appear Before U.S. Congress Over Jeffrey Epstein Investigation

Former United States Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, is scheduled to provide testimony before the U.S. Congress on Thursday as part of ongoing legislative inquiries into the activities and network of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to U.S. media reports, Mrs. Clinton, 78, will testify under oath during a closed-door session conducted via video link. Her appearance will be followed by testimony from former U.S. President Bill Clinton, 79, who is expected to be questioned on Friday.

Closed-Door Congressional Proceedings

Unlike traditional public hearings held in Washington, the sessions involving the Clintons will reportedly take place virtually and are expected to remain confidential. Lawmakers have not clarified the extent to which transcripts or findings will be released to the public.

The inquiry is being led by the House Oversight Committee chaired by Republican Congressman James Comer. For several months, both Hillary and Bill Clinton had declined invitations to testify, prompting tensions between Republican investigators and Democratic lawmakers. Democrats have criticized the investigation as politically driven, accusing the committee chairman of using the process for partisan objectives.

Contempt Proceedings Averted

Earlier reports indicated that House Republicans had contemplated initiating contempt of Congress proceedings against the Clintons for their initial refusal to appear. However, U.S. media outlets reported that the couple’s agreement to testify in early February led to the cancellation of a planned vote to hold them in contempt.

Bill Clinton’s Name Appears in Epstein Documents

Bill Clinton’s name, along with photographs, appears in materials related to the broader Epstein investigations. However, legal analysts emphasize that mere reference in investigative documents does not constitute evidence of wrongdoing. The former president has repeatedly denied any misconduct linked to his past association with Epstein.

Background: The Jeffrey Epstein Case

Jeffrey Epstein, a financier based in New York, operated a long-running sexual abuse network involving young women and underage girls. Epstein maintained extensive connections within U.S. political, business, and social circles before his arrest.

He died in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His death occurred before a judicial verdict could be reached. The ongoing congressional investigation seeks to examine potential connections and institutional failures linked to Epstein’s activities.

The testimonies from Hillary and Bill Clinton are expected to contribute to lawmakers’ broader review of the case, though the closed nature of proceedings leaves uncertainty about public disclosure.