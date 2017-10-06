GTBank Settles Holders of $123million Intl Cash Tender

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) onThursday, October 5, settled U.S.$123,066,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Securities validly tendered in its Intl cash tender offer.

GTBank had invited holders to tender any and all of their Securities for a one offer cash purchase on the terms of, and subject to the conditions contained in, a tender offer memorandum dated September 25, 2017.

The bank in a statement filed with the NSE on Wednesday however noted that According to information provided by Lucid Issuer Services Limited, U.S.$123,066,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Securities were validly tendered before the Expiration Deadline and not withdrawn.

The bank also noted that the outstanding principal amount following the offer is U.5. $276,934,000, and that No Securities were tendered through the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Lucid issuer services served as the Bank’s tender Agent for the Offer and Exotix Partners LLP, J.P. Morgan Securities Plc and Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc as Dealer Managers in connection with the Offer.