Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Thursday, October 5, sustained the positive trend on the bourse from the previous trading session

The All-Share Index, which opened at 35,306.09, gained 52.48 basis points or 0.17 per cent to close at 35,358.57, while the market capitalisation, closed N12.314 trillion from N12.171 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

Dangote cement topped the price gainers’ table with N5 to close at N215 per share. It was followed by Nestle which gained N2.99 to close at N1223.01, while Presco gained N2.95 to close at N61.95 per share. Wapco soared by N2.08 to close at N54.1, while NB rose by N2 to close at N163.6 per share.

On the flip side, Mobil oil led the price losers’ chart with a loss of N8.28 to close at N163.6 per share. MRS fell by N1.51 to close at N27.88, while PZ depreciated by 68k to close at N23.55 per share. Cadbury followed, sliding by 54k to close at N10.26, while ETI dropped 35k to close at N16.75 per share.

SkyeBank was the toast of invetor, trading 94.32 million shares worth N48.14 million.UBA came second, trading 35.75 million shares worth N321.39 million, while Transcorp sold 26.05 million shares valued at N34.93 million.

At the end of the day’s session, a total of 317.44 million shares valued at N2.85 billion were traded in 3,327 deals on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday.This was in contrast to the 174.07 million shares worth N2.72 billion traded in 3,599 deals on Wednesday.