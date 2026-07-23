Groups demand urgent action over Delta oil wellhead blowout

Key points

Environmental groups have called for urgent action to contain an oil wellhead blowout in Uzere, Delta State.

The groups alleged the blowout has continued since June 27, causing environmental damage and disrupting livelihoods.

They urged the Federal Government, Delta State Government and Heritage Energy Operational Services Ltd. to undertake remediation and compensation.

Heritage Energy had not responded to the allegations as of the time of reporting.

Main story

Environmental groups have called on the Federal Government, the Delta State Government and Heritage Energy Operational Services Ltd. to urgently contain an alleged oil wellhead blowout in Uzere, Delta State.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos, the groups said the incident reportedly began on June 27 following equipment failure at a Heritage Energy-operated facility.

They alleged that the blowout had continued for more than one month, causing environmental damage and humanitarian concerns in the affected communities.

According to the groups, the incident has destroyed farmlands, damaged aquatic ecosystems, displaced residents and disrupted livelihoods, particularly in Uheri Quarter of Uzere Kingdom.

They said the incident underscored persistent environmental challenges facing oil-producing communities across the Niger Delta.

The Executive Director of the Community Development Advocacy Foundation, Mr Benin Richard, described the situation as an environmental emergency requiring immediate intervention.

He said although the company had reportedly engaged the community, its response had not matched the scale of the incident.

“What we are witnessing in Uzere is nothing short of an environmental emergency.

“This equipment failure has unleashed a catastrophe that will take years to remedy.

“We cannot continue to treat these spills as isolated incidents when they represent a pattern of negligence,” he said.

The Chairman of the Isoko Environment Monitoring Committee, Dr Maimoni Ubrei-Joe, called for immediate environmental restoration, saying affected communities had suffered extensive losses, including destroyed crops, depleted aquatic resources and displacement.

The Executive Director of the Renevlyn Development Initiative, Mr Philip Jakpor, urged authorities to pursue long-term solutions beyond emergency response.

He called for comprehensive environmental remediation, adequate compensation for affected residents and an independent investigation into the reported equipment failure.

The Convener of NGOs for a Better Delta, Mr Osariodion Ugbogbo, proposed a multi-stakeholder town hall meeting involving government agencies, affected communities, civil society organisations and the operating company to promote environmental restoration and accountability.

Also, the Executive Director of the Environmental Defenders Network, Mr Chima Williams, criticised what he described as a prolonged response to the incident, alleging that delays had worsened environmental damage and forced some residents to abandon their homes.

Niger Delta youth activist, Mr Idowu Esegu, also alleged that oil-producing communities continued to bear the environmental cost of petroleum production.

The groups recommended declaring a state of emergency in the affected communities, establishing an emergency relief fund, conducting an independent forensic investigation and implementing comprehensive environmental remediation.

They also called for health assessments, regular public updates on cleanup efforts, stronger environmental regulation, legal support for affected communities and the establishment of a multi-stakeholder oversight committee.

As of the time of filing the report, Heritage Energy Operational Services Ltd. had not issued an official statement or responded to the allegations.

The issues

The incident has renewed concerns about environmental management, emergency response and corporate accountability in Nigeria’s oil-producing communities, where spills and equipment failures continue to affect livelihoods and ecosystems.

What’s being said

“What we are witnessing in Uzere is nothing short of an environmental emergency.” — Benin Richard, Executive Director, Community Development Advocacy Foundation

What’s next

The groups are urging authorities to contain the alleged blowout, investigate its cause and oversee remediation and compensation efforts, while awaiting a response from Heritage Energy.

Bottom line

The reported Uzere blowout has intensified calls for faster emergency response, environmental restoration and stronger oversight of oil operations in the Niger Delta.