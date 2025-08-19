FG Pledges Reciprocal Action As US Imposes Stricter Visa Rules

The United States government has introduced a new visa policy requiring Nigerian applicants to disclose their social media profiles and activities from the past five years. According to the US Mission in Nigeria, failure to comply could result in visa denial and even future ineligibility.

In a statement shared on its official X handle, the Mission explained that applicants must list all usernames, handles, email addresses, and telephone numbers linked to their online presence during the specified period. The policy, which forms part of broader immigration tightening measures, is aimed at strengthening national security.

“Applicants are required to provide details of all social media platforms they have used within the last five years on the DS-160 visa application form. Omitting this information could lead to visa denial and affect eligibility for future US visas,” the Mission stated.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services has also updated its naturalisation guidelines through a new “Good Moral Character” policy. Under the rules, immigration officers are expected to assess not only criminal history but also an applicant’s community involvement, day-to-day conduct, education, employment status, and tax compliance.

Meanwhile, the US State Department confirmed that over 6,000 student visas have been revoked in recent months, citing violations such as overstays, criminal offences, and alleged support for terrorism. Officials said the majority of cases involved students from countries considered to pose foreign policy concerns.

Responding to the development, Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Federal Government will reciprocate the US visa measures. Ministry spokesman Kimiebi Ebienfa noted that the decision is consistent with global visa reciprocity practices.

“We are aware of the new directive, and the government will respond in kind. US citizens applying for Nigerian visas will be subjected to similar requirements. Visa issues are reciprocal — what is applied to our citizens will also apply to theirs,” he said.

He added that an inter-agency meeting involving the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, and the National Intelligence Agency will be convened to determine Nigeria’s coordinated response.

The latest US restrictions come on the heels of previous visa curbs affecting Nigerians, including a limitation of most non-diplomatic visas to single entry with three-month validity. The US authorities maintain that these measures are designed to safeguard the integrity of their immigration system.