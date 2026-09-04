Government urged to make sustainable aquaculture food security priority

Key Points

University of Ilorin professor calls for strategic investment in sustainable aquaculture.

Research into alternative fish-feed ingredients could reduce reliance on imports.

Functional aquafeeds could improve fish health, reduce antibiotic misuse and raise productivity.

Main Story

The Federal Government has been urged to make sustainable aquaculture a strategic component of Nigeria’s food security agenda through increased investment in research, innovation and local technology development.

Prof. Wasiu Jimoh of the Department of Aquaculture and Fisheries, University of Ilorin, made the call on Thursday during the university’s 306th Inaugural Lecture in Ilorin.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Green Feeds, Healthy Fish: Enhancing Aquaculture Productivity’, Jimoh said greater investment in the sector would support the development of a resilient and globally competitive aquaculture industry.

He said investment should focus on research, human capacity development, innovation and the commercialisation of locally developed technologies.

“Investment in aquaculture will accelerate the transition towards a resilient, environmentally sustainable, and globally competitive industry,” Jimoh said.

According to him, a stronger aquaculture sector would create employment, reduce dependence on imports and contribute to national economic development.

He said achieving the sector’s potential was also important for food and nutrition sovereignty, dignified employment and sustainable livelihoods for present and future generations.

The Issues

Jimoh’s argument centres on improving the sustainability and economic viability of fish production, particularly by reducing dependence on conventional feed ingredients.

He said his research had explored plant-based proteins, phytogenic additives and circular-economy principles as alternatives to conventional fish-feed ingredients.

“These efforts aimed to reduce dependence on fishmeal and soybean meal, optimise nutrient utilisation, enhance fish health, and improve economic sustainability for fish farmers,” he said.

He also called for greater collaboration among feed manufacturers, veterinary professionals, fish-health specialists and regulatory agencies to formulate, certify and promote functional aquafeeds.

What’s Being Said

“Strategic implementation of this framework will drive fundamental transformation. Aquaculture will become a resilient, environmentally restorative, and economically strong sector,” Jimoh said.

“Investment in aquaculture will accelerate the transition towards a resilient, environmentally sustainable, and globally competitive industry,” Jimoh said.

What’s Next

Jimoh urged fish farmers to routinely use aquafeeds containing probiotics, prebiotics, synbiotics and natural immunostimulants.

He said wider adoption of such feeds would strengthen disease prevention, reduce antibiotic misuse and improve fish welfare and aquaculture productivity.

He also called for continued investment in research, skills development and the commercialisation of locally developed aquaculture technologies.

Bottom Line

Jimoh wants sustainable aquaculture treated as a strategic food-security and economic-development sector, supported by stronger investment in research, local technology and improved fish-feed systems.