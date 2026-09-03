Full list of nollywood actors who have died in 2026

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 3, 2026

Keypoints

The Nigerian film industry has recorded the deaths of several actors and filmmakers in 2026.

The deceased include veterans who shaped Nigerian theatre, television and film, as well as younger performers.

The deaths were linked to various causes, including prolonged illnesses, cancer, medical complications and accidents.

Fifteen Nollywood actors whose deaths have been reported in 2026 are highlighted in this list.

The deaths have prompted tributes from colleagues, professional associations, families and fans across the entertainment industry.

Main Story

The Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, has suffered the loss of several actors and filmmakers in 2026, with veterans and younger performers among those who have died during the year, The deaths have cut across different sections of Nigeria’s entertainment industry, including mainstream Nollywood, Yoruba-language cinema, theatre and Christian film productions.

Some of the actors reportedly died after prolonged illnesses or battles with cancer, while others died following accidents or medical complications, Their deaths have prompted tributes from colleagues, families, professional associations and fans who celebrated their contributions to Nigeria’s film and entertainment industry.

Below is a list of 15 Nollywood actors whose deaths have been reported in 2026.

1. Ajara Lasisi — Aunty Ajara

Yoruba actress Ajara Lasisi, popularly known as Aunty Ajara, died on February 5, 2026, following a prolonged illness, Her brother, Ridwan Lasisi, confirmed her death after filmmaker Tobi Oladele, popularly known as Tee Mony, initially announced the development, Aunty Ajara was known for comic and supporting roles in Yoruba-language productions. Her film credits included Gingerrr, Queen Lateefah and Isiti, She was buried on the day of her death in accordance with Islamic rites.

2. Bamidele Oluwatope — Okemesi

Actor and content creator Bamidele Oluwatope, popularly known as Okemesi, died on February 24, He gained a following through comedy and his use of Yoruba, English and the Ekiti dialect in his content, His screen credits included Aborisade, Mebamu, The Order, Arewa Okunrin and Eyan Ni Mi, Reports indicated that Oluwatope suffered medical complications before slipping into a coma and subsequently passing away.

3. Davis Offor — Clarus

Veteran actor Davis Offor died on April 6 at the age of 85, Offor was widely recognised for his portrayal of Clarus Mgbeojikwe in the classic Nigerian television comedy The New Masquerade, His performance as the mischievous houseboy made him a familiar face to generations of Nigerians and established him as one of the memorable figures of early Nigerian television comedy.

4. Solomon Akiyesi

Veteran Nollywood actor and producer Solomon Akiyesi died in Abuja on April 26, 2026, The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) confirmed his death, with reports stating that the actor died in his sleep, Akiyesi had a career spanning more than two decades and appeared in numerous Nollywood productions, His film credits included Deadly Affair, Heart of a Saint, Desperate Ladies, Pretty Liars, Marry Who You Love and Accidentally Us, He was also involved in film production and activities within the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

5. Oby Kechere — Madam Koi Koi

Actress, filmmaker and producer Cecilia Oby Kechere, popularly known as Madam Koi Koi, died on April 27 following a prolonged illness, The Directors Guild of Nigeria announced her death, Kechere joined Nollywood in the early 2000s and became particularly known for portraying Ms Koi Koi in the comedy film Aki na Ukwa, She also worked behind the camera as a producer and filmmaker, building a career spanning more than two decades.

6. Alexx Ekubo

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo died in May at the age of 40, Ekubo, who was first runner-up in the 2010 Mr Nigeria competition, became a familiar face in contemporary Nollywood through appearances in several productions, His film credits included A Man for the Weekend, The Blood Covenant, Devil in Agbada and Afamefuna: An Nwa-Boi Story, His death generated widespread tributes from colleagues, entertainers and fans, His family later disclosed that he died from complications associated with advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

7. Patrick ‘Energy’ Okoye

Actor, lecturer and theatre practitioner Patrick “Energy” Okoye died in May 2026 at the age of 41, Beyond acting, Okoye was an academic in the Department of Theatre Arts and Film Studies at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, His creative interests also included singing, dancing and choreography, He was associated with productions including Midnight Love, Old School, Finding a Wife, The Lion, The Jagaban and Over My Dead Body.

8. Fesogboye Oyewole — Feso Oyewole

Veteran Yoruba actor Fesogboye Oyewole, popularly known as Feso Oyewole, died on May 29, His family confirmed his death in a statement the following day, Before the family announcement, the President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin, had announced the actor’s passing, Oyewole spent several years in the Yoruba film industry and was regarded as one of the veteran performers who contributed to its development.

9. Adeshina Oshin — Janmole

Yoruba actor and comedian Adeshina Oshin, popularly known as Janmole, died following a road accident in June, Oshin had reportedly been involved in the Nigerian movie industry for decades, beginning his professional journey in 1989, He became associated with Jamonle, a production that helped establish his stage identity, Other productions linked to his career included Agunbaniro, Iyawo Asante, Ogbon Inu and Orogun Adedigba.

10. Omooba Oluwasegun Oyeyemi

Actor Omooba Oluwasegun Oyeyemi died on June 10 at the age of 38, He was particularly recognised by audiences of Nigerian Christian films for his role in the Mount Zion production Abattoir, Oyeyemi portrayed Flora’s husband in the popular Christian movie series produced under the Mount Zion Film Productions banner, The Bowen University Alumni Association announced his death and paid tribute to him as a member of its alumni and drama community.

11. Kola Oyewo

Veteran actor, dramatist and academic Kola Oyewo died on June 12 at the age of 80, His death was confirmed by actor Kunle Afod and his son, Adetoyese Oyewo, Oyewo began his career in the 1960s after joining the Oyin Adejobi Theatre Group, He later became a respected figure in Yoruba theatre and Nigerian cinema while also pursuing an academic career, His credits included acclaimed productions such as Saworoide, Koseegbe and O Le Ku. His work in stage productions also formed a significant part of his career.

12. Taiwo Adeshina — Elegbeje Ado

Veteran Yoruba actor and filmmaker Taiwo Adeshina, popularly known as Elegbeje Ado, died on June 29 following a brief illness, Filmmaker Seun Oloketuyi and actor Kunle Afod confirmed his death, Adeshina spent more than two decades in the Yoruba movie industry and became known for performances in traditional and historical productions, His credits included Akeke, Oko Abiku, Kadara Mi and Ageku Abela.

13. Temitope Osoba

Actress and filmmaker Temitope Osoba died on August 5 at the age of 40 after battling breast cancer, Osoba began acting in 2005 and appeared in several Yoruba-language productions, Her filmography included Ogun Mi, Gucci Girls, Igboro Ti Daru, Ifedolapo and Accident, Before establishing herself as an actress, she worked as a dancer and appeared in music videos.

She later moved into film production and produced Single Ladies, Osoba had previously spoken publicly about her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

14. Taiwo Hassan — Ogogo

Veteran Yoruba actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, died on August 23 at the age of 66, Ogogo spent more than four decades in the Nigerian film industry and became one of the most recognisable figures in Yoruba cinema, His death generated widespread mourning across Nollywood.

His daughters, Kaira and Lima Taiwo, had previously publicly sought medical assistance for him as he battled stage-four cancer, The veteran actor appeared in hundreds of productions during his career and became an influential figure among younger Yoruba actors, His remains were taken to his hometown of Ilaro, Ogun State, for funeral rites.

15. Atinuke Kareem

Actress Atinuke Remilekun Kareem was among the latest Nollywood personalities reported to have died in 2026, The Ogun State chapter of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria announced her death on September 1.

Kareem had been battling breast cancer and had previously appealed publicly for financial assistance to continue her treatment, During her illness, she disclosed that substantial resources had been spent on her treatment, while colleagues and other TAMPAN members also rallied around her, Owolabi Ajasa, the TAMPAN Ogun State Executive Governor, announced her death and described it as a painful loss to her family and the entertainment industry.

The Issues

The deaths highlight the human and professional losses experienced by Nigeria’s entertainment industry in 2026, Several of the deceased were veterans whose careers stretched across decades of Nigerian theatre, television and cinema. Others represented a younger generation of actors and content creators who were still building their careers.

The number of deaths reportedly linked to cancer and prolonged illness has also drawn attention to the health challenges faced by members of the entertainment industry, Beyond their individual careers, the actors played roles in shaping Yoruba cinema, mainstream Nollywood, Nigerian television, theatre and Christian filmmaking.

What’s Being Said

Tributes following the deaths have come from families, colleagues, professional associations, alumni groups and fans, Industry organisations including the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Directors Guild of Nigeria and TAMPAN have announced or acknowledged several of the deaths, The tributes have largely focused on the contributions of the deceased to Nigerian entertainment and the memories they created through their performances.

What’s Next

The Nigerian film industry is expected to continue honouring the legacies of the actors and filmmakers who died in 2026, Their body of work remains part of Nigeria’s growing film and television archive, while colleagues and industry associations are expected to continue paying tribute to their contributions, The circumstances surrounding individual deaths may also continue to receive attention where investigations, medical information or family statements remain ongoing.

Bottom Line

Nollywood has lost several prominent actors and filmmakers in 2026, including veterans who helped shape Nigerian theatre and cinema and younger performers whose careers were still developing, From Ajara Lasisi and Davis Offor to Kola Oyewo, Taiwo Hassan and Atinuke Kareem, the 15 personalities on this list represent different generations and segments of Nigeria’s entertainment industry.