Google To Allow Users To Change Gmail Addresses In Major Update

Google is rolling out a significant update that will allow users to change their primary @gmail.com email addresses without creating a new account. This long-requested feature was first discovered in Google support documents in late December 2025 and is appearing for more users in early January 2026.

Under the new policy, users can replace their current email address with a new one while keeping all their existing data, including photos, messages, and files. To prevent communication gaps, Google will automatically forward emails sent to the old address to the new inbox. Users can also continue to sign in to Google services using either the old or the new address.

The rollout has initially been observed in select regions, including India, with the official instructions first appearing on Hindi-language support pages. The feature is expected to expand globally to all personal accounts in the coming weeks. However, Google has set specific limitations: users can only change their address once every 12 months, with a lifetime limit of three changes.

To see if the feature is available, users can navigate to the Google Account settings under Personal Info. If eligible, an option to change the Google Account email will be visible. This update applies specifically to personal Gmail accounts and is not yet available for Google Workspace accounts managed by organizations or schools.