Global hantavirus risk remains low despite eight confirmed cases – Tedros

Key points

Eight confirmed cases of hantavirus, including three deaths, have been reported.

The World Health Organization says the overall public health risk remains low

WHO says it is working with governments and partners to contain the virus and prevent further spread.

Main story

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has disclosed that eight cases of hantavirus have so far been reported globally, with three deaths confirmed.

In a statement shared on his official X account, @DrTedros, the WHO chief described the development as serious but noted that the organisation currently assesses the overall public health risk as low.

According to him, WHO is collaborating with relevant governments and international partners to ensure that affected individuals receive appropriate medical care, while also safeguarding the safety and dignity of passengers potentially impacted by the outbreak.

Tedros further stated that efforts are ongoing to prevent onward transmission of the virus and strengthen surveillance measures aimed at containing the situation before it escalates into a wider public health emergency.

Hantavirus is a viral disease primarily transmitted to humans through contact with infected rodents, their urine, droppings, or saliva. Symptoms can range from fever and fatigue to severe respiratory complications in critical cases.

The issues

The emergence of multiple hantavirus cases has raised concerns among health authorities over the possibility of cross-border transmission and the preparedness of healthcare systems to detect and respond swiftly.

Public health experts are also monitoring the situation closely due to increased global travel and the potential risk of infected individuals unknowingly spreading the virus across regions.

Although WHO has assessed the risk as low, the fatalities recorded underline the importance of early detection, public awareness, and rapid response mechanisms.

What’s being said

Speaking via his verified social media handle, Tedros said:

“While this is a serious incident, WHO assesses the public health risk as low.”

He added that the organisation would continue to work with governments and partners to provide care for those affected and prevent further spread of the virus.

What’s next

Health authorities are expected to intensify surveillance, contact tracing, and public health awareness campaigns in affected areas.

WHO is also likely to continue monitoring developments closely while supporting countries with technical guidance, emergency response coordination, and preventive health measures.

Experts advise the public to maintain proper hygiene, avoid contact with rodents and contaminated environments, and promptly report unusual symptoms to health authorities.

Bottom line

Despite the confirmation of eight hantavirus cases and three deaths, the World Health Organization maintains that the global public health risk remains low. However, continued vigilance, coordinated international response, and public awareness remain critical to preventing further spread of the virus.