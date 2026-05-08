Senate reverses controversial rules amendment after constitutional concerns

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

Senate rescinded amendments to Standing Orders 2026

Lawmakers raised concerns over constitutional inconsistencies

Opeyemi Bamidele cited conflict with Section 52 of the 1999 Constitution

Adams Oshiomhole criticised the rushed amendment process

Senate leadership says reversal is aimed at preserving legislative integrity

Main Story

The Nigerian Senate on Thursday reversed controversial amendments recently made to its Standing Orders 2026 following mounting concerns among lawmakers that parts of the revised rules conflicted with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

The decision came just days after the upper legislative chamber amended sections of its internal rules, a move that generated controversy within the Senate and triggered sharp exchanges among senators during plenary.

Presenting the motion for rescission, Senate Leader Senator Opeyemi Bamidele explained that a fresh constitutional and legislative review revealed possible inconsistencies in some of the amended provisions, particularly those affecting Order 2 Subsection 2 and Order 3 Subsection 1.

According to Bamidele, the disputed provisions could create unintended constitutional tensions with Section 52 of the Nigerian Constitution, which governs legislative voting procedures in the National Assembly.

“The Senate observes that upon further legislative and constitutional review, certain provisions introduced under Order 2 Subsection 2 and Order 3 Subsection 1 may give rise to constitutional inconsistencies and unintended tensions with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, particularly Section 52 thereof,” he said.

The Senate leader further noted that the chamber possesses the parliamentary authority to revisit and reverse previous decisions where necessary in order to protect the credibility of its legislative process.

“The Senate possesses the inherent parliamentary authority to revisit, rescind and recommit any matter previously decided upon in order to preserve the integrity of its proceedings and legislative framework,” Bamidele stated.

Following deliberations, the Senate formally resolved to withdraw the earlier amendments made to the affected sections of the Standing Orders.

The motion was seconded by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, representing Abia South Senatorial District.

Deputy Senate President Senator Jibrin Barau, who presided over the session, described the move as necessary to ensure that the Senate’s rules remain consistent with constitutional provisions.

“This is a very straightforward motion, it’s just for us to go in conformity with the Constitution,” Barau said.

“I thank the Leader for being observant and up to his game as the Leader of the Senate by making this observation. It is something that is very clear and we don’t need any debate in respect of this.”

Oshiomhole Faults Process

Despite the reversal, the debate exposed lingering disagreements among lawmakers over the process that produced the original amendments.

Former Edo State Governor and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, criticised the speed with which the Senate initially approved the changes, arguing that lawmakers acted under pressure to satisfy certain interests.

“The way we rushed the rules because certain people wanted certain things concluded is one flaw to this process,” Oshiomhole said during plenary.

“That is just the point I want to make, that next time we should allow debate.”

His comments sparked another round of exchanges on the Senate floor, prompting Bamidele to invoke Rule 52(6) of the Senate Standing Orders, which prevents lawmakers from reopening already concluded matters without presenting a substantive motion.

Responding to Oshiomhole, the Senate leader maintained that any senator dissatisfied with previous decisions should follow proper parliamentary procedures.

“If His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Adams Aliyu Oshiomole, had any problem with the decisions that were taken with respect to the amendment two days ago, what he was expected to do was to bring a substantive motion for rescission to be debated on the floor of this parliament,” Bamidele said.

Growing Focus on Legislative Procedure

The controversy surrounding the Senate rules amendment has renewed public attention on legislative procedure and internal governance within the National Assembly.

The Senate Standing Orders serve as the framework guiding legislative debates, motions, voting procedures, disciplinary measures and plenary conduct in the upper chamber.

Political observers say the quick reversal underscores the growing sensitivity around constitutional compliance within the National Assembly, especially at a time when legislative actions are attracting heightened public scrutiny.

Bamidele also expressed concern that the controversy surrounding the amendments had distracted from the Senate’s broader legislative responsibilities.

“Regardless of what was done in this hallowed chamber yesterday, what became the news out of this hallowed chamber was that unnecessary drama, and we are not going to allow this to continue,” he added.

What’s Next

With the disputed amendments now withdrawn, the Senate is expected to conduct a more extensive review of the Standing Orders to ensure future amendments align fully with constitutional provisions and established parliamentary procedures.

The development may also trigger wider discussions among lawmakers on the need for more transparent debate and consultation before major procedural changes are adopted in the National Assembly.