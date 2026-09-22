RMAFC prepares China oil and gas forum to attract investors

KEY POINTS

• RMAFC has inaugurated a committee to coordinate preparations for an oil and gas investment forum in China.

• The forum, scheduled for later in 2026, will present investment opportunities across Nigeria’s oil and gas value chain.

• Business to business engagements, investment matchmaking, technical presentations and policy dialogue are planned.

• NUPRC, NMDPRA, NIPC and other government and industry bodies are represented on the planning committee.

MAIN STORY

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has begun preparations for an oil and gas investment forum in China as part of efforts to attract investment into Nigeria’s petroleum sector.

The commission’s Chairman, Dr Mohammed Shehu, announced the initiative on Tuesday in Abuja while inaugurating a committee responsible for organising the forum.

Shehu, represented by RMAFC Commissioner for Anambra and Chairman of its Investment Monitoring Committee, Mr Ekene Enefe, said the event was expected to hold towards the end of 2026.

He said the committee’s inauguration was intended to establish a coordinated approach to preparations for the China forum and ensure that relevant investment opportunities were properly identified and presented.

According to him, the event will showcase opportunities across Nigeria’s oil and gas value chain and create a platform for engagement between Nigerian institutions and potential investors.

The forum will include business to business meetings, investment matchmaking, technical presentations and policy discussions.

“The forum will as well feature business-to-business engagements, investment matchmaking, technical presentations and policy dialogue.

“It also expected to promote Nigeria’s investment opportunities in the international oil and gas market,” he said.

Shehu directed the committee to develop a comprehensive framework for the forum, identify priority investment opportunities and coordinate the participation of relevant stakeholders.

He said the committee would also facilitate strategic discussions with prospective investors and partners in China.

“The committee is expected to coordinate relevant stakeholders and activities toward ensuring effective participation and investment engagements at the forum,” he said.

The chairman said the initiative was intended to support sustainable partnerships and deepen cooperation between Nigeria and China in the oil and gas sector.

He also reaffirmed RMAFC’s commitment to working with relevant institutions and stakeholders within its constitutional mandate.

“Such collaboration will support initiatives designed to strengthen investment, improve revenue generation and promote sustainable economic development,” he said.

THE ISSUES

The forum is being structured around specific investment opportunities in Nigeria’s oil and gas value chain rather than a general investment outreach. This places the identification and presentation of priority opportunities at the centre of the planning process. The planned business to business meetings and investment matchmaking could provide a direct platform for prospective investors and Nigerian stakeholders to discuss potential partnerships, while technical presentations and policy dialogue are expected to provide additional sector context. The involvement of petroleum regulators, investment promotion agencies and other government and industry bodies gives the planning committee representation across different parts of the sector and investment process. The initiative also links investment attraction with revenue generation and broader economic development, reflecting RMAFC’s stated objective of using collaboration with relevant institutions to support these areas.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The forum will as well feature business-to-business engagements, investment matchmaking, technical presentations and policy dialogue.” – Dr Mohammed Shehu, RMAFC.

“The committee is expected to coordinate relevant stakeholders and activities toward ensuring effective participation and investment engagements at the forum.” – Dr Mohammed Shehu, RMAFC.

“Such collaboration will support initiatives designed to strengthen investment, improve revenue generation and promote sustainable economic development.” – Dr Mohammed Shehu, RMAFC.

WHAT’S NEXT

The planning committee is expected to develop the framework for the forum, identify priority investment opportunities and coordinate stakeholders’ participation ahead of the event scheduled for later in 2026.

BOTTOM LINE

RMAFC is positioning the China forum as a platform to present Nigeria’s oil and gas investment opportunities and connect prospective investors with relevant stakeholders.