FG seeks gas investment as Nigeria targets new export markets

KEY POINTS

• FG seeks investment, technology and strategic partnerships to expand Nigeria’s gas sector.

• Nigeria and Libya move towards a framework for a proposed gas pipeline to European markets.

• Seplat Energy targets gas production of up to two billion standard cubic feet per day.

• Bangladesh expresses interest in Nigerian LNG and crude oil.

MAIN STORY

The Federal Government is stepping up efforts to attract investment, technology and strategic partnerships into Nigeria’s gas industry while seeking additional export markets for the country’s gas resources.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr Ekperikpe Ekpo, disclosed this during high level engagements with energy companies, investors and government officials at Gastech 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The discussions covered gas production, infrastructure, LNG expansion, industrial development, market diversification and international energy cooperation.

Ekpo said the engagements were aimed at converting Nigeria’s 215.19 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves into economic growth, industrial development and employment opportunities.

He said reforms and investor friendly policies under President Bola Tinubu had improved investor confidence and strengthened Nigeria’s position as an energy investment destination.

According to the minister, NNPC Ltd. would play a central role in turning government to government energy engagements into commercially viable projects, strategic investments and sustainable development.

“Nigeria is open for business. We have put in place the right fiscal policies and operating environment, and the security of investors and their investments is guaranteed,” Ekpo said.

One of the major areas of discussion was the proposed Nigeria Libya Gas Pipeline, which could create another route for Nigerian gas exports through North Africa to European markets.

Following discussions with Libya’s Minister of Oil and Gas, Dr Khalifa Abdulsadek, both countries agreed to advance the proposal towards a structured project framework.

The countries are expected to explore a Memorandum of Understanding and constitute a joint technical team, with NNPC Ltd. leading Nigeria’s participation.

The team will examine the proposed pipeline’s feasibility, financing, infrastructure requirements, security considerations and commercial viability.

The minister also held discussions with Nigerian gas producers and developers on plans to increase domestic production and build infrastructure around gas resources.

Seplat Energy Plc Chief Executive Officer, Mr Effiong Okon, said the company was pursuing projects that could increase its gas output to as much as two billion standard cubic feet per day from assets covering the ANOH project, western operations and offshore fields.

Okon also identified Oso Floating LNG, UTM FLNG and Ibom LNG among the company’s strategic gas infrastructure projects. He said financing partnerships and plans for an industrial park around the Qua Iboe Terminal corridor were also being developed to support gas based industries and manufacturing.

The Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Energies, Mr Osayande Igiehon, briefed Ekpo on efforts to increase gas production and improve asset performance.

He also highlighted the company’s support for the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme through the provision of flare sites for commercial development.

Discussions with Daewoo E&C Nigeria Country Chairman, Chief Joseph Penawou, focused on the Nigeria LNG Train 7 Project, including contractor payments, project timelines, safety performance and quality assurance.

Beyond production and infrastructure, the engagements also opened discussions on potential new markets and international energy partnerships.

Bangladesh’s Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Iqbal Mahmood, expressed interest in Nigerian LNG and crude oil, with both countries discussing broader opportunities for energy cooperation.

In talks with United States Deputy Secretary of Energy, Mr James Danly, Ekpo discussed bilateral energy cooperation, gas sector investment, technology deployment and energy security.

The meeting also considered clean cooking initiatives intended to improve energy access, reduce dependence on traditional fuels and support sustainable development.

Senegal’s Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Dr El Hadji Diouf, expressed interest in Nigeria’s experience in gas development, local content implementation and institutional capacity building.

THE ISSUES

Nigeria’s gas strategy is being pursued on two fronts: increasing production and infrastructure while creating additional routes and markets for exports. The proposed Nigeria Libya pipeline is part of the effort to develop another pathway into the European market. Increased gas production could provide more feedstock for LNG projects and gas based industries, while planned infrastructure around production assets is intended to support manufacturing and other economic activities. The proposed pipeline remains at the framework and assessment stage. The planned technical team is expected to examine feasibility, financing, infrastructure, security and commercial viability before further decisions are taken. The discussions with Bangladesh, the United States and Senegal show that the government is also using international engagements to pursue energy trade, technology cooperation and knowledge sharing alongside direct investment.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Nigeria is open for business. We have put in place the right fiscal policies and operating environment, and the security of investors and their investments is guaranteed,” – Mr Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas).

WHAT’S NEXT

Nigeria and Libya are expected to explore an MoU and establish a joint technical team to assess the proposed gas pipeline. NNPC Ltd. is expected to lead Nigeria’s participation, while the government continues discussions around gas investment, infrastructure, export markets and international energy cooperation.

BOTTOM LINE

The Federal Government is combining efforts to increase gas production and infrastructure with initiatives to attract investment and develop new export markets. The proposed Nigeria Libya pipeline and ongoing discussions with international partners form part of that strategy.