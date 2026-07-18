German foreign minister to visit Nigeria for trade, security talks

Key points

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul will visit Nigeria from July 21 to July 22.

The visit will focus on political, economic and security cooperation.

A delegation of German business leaders will accompany the minister.

Talks will cover trade, regional security and investment opportunities.

Main story

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul will visit Nigeria from July 21 to July 22 for high-level meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade and deepening cooperation on regional security and economic development.

According to the German Embassy in Abuja, Wadephul’s visit will take him to Abuja and Lagos, where he is expected to meet senior Nigerian officials and representatives of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

In Abuja, the German foreign minister will hold talks with Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray.

The discussions are expected to focus on regional developments, peace and security, economic integration and opportunities to strengthen cooperation between Germany and West Africa.

Wadephul will be accompanied by a business delegation comprising chief executives and senior executives of German companies operating in the information technology and energy sectors, as well as members of the German Parliament.

In Lagos, the minister will participate in a business roundtable bringing together German and Nigerian companies to explore new opportunities for trade, investment and commercial partnerships.

The German Embassy said the visit reflects Germany’s commitment to expanding its partnership with Nigeria, describing the country as Africa’s largest economy and one of Germany’s most important partners on the continent.

According to the embassy, both countries share common interests in sustainable economic development, energy transition, regional peace and security.

The issues

The visit comes as Nigeria seeks to attract more foreign investment, strengthen international partnerships and deepen economic cooperation with key global economies.

What’s being said

“Germany and Nigeria share a strong partnership based on mutual respect and common interests.” — Felix Haala, Head of Press and Political Counsellor, German Embassy

What’s next

The meetings and business engagements are expected to identify new areas for collaboration in trade, investment, energy, technology and regional security.

Bottom line

Germany’s planned visit signals a renewed push to strengthen political and economic ties with Nigeria while expanding cooperation on regional development and investment.