Burna Boy’s Paris Arena sell-out trends again on social media

Key points

Burna Boy’s 2023 sold-out concert at Paris La Défense Arena is trending again online.

Fans say the achievement reflects Afrobeats’ growing global influence.

The Grammy-winning artiste became the first African act to sell out the venue.

The renewed attention has sparked fresh conversations about Nigerian music’s international success.

Main story

Burna Boy’s record-breaking performance at Paris La Défense Arena has returned to the spotlight after social media users revived celebrations of the historic achievement more than two years after the concert.

Fresh posts by entertainment platforms, including African Hub on X and African Folder on Instagram, reignited discussions about the Grammy-winning singer’s sold-out show at the 40,000-capacity venue, prompting thousands of reactions from music fans.

The renewed online conversations celebrated Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, for becoming the first African artiste to sell out Paris La Défense Arena when he performed there in May 2023.

Fans described the concert as one of the defining moments in Afrobeats’ international expansion, saying it demonstrated the growing global demand for Nigerian artistes and African music.

While some social media posts referred to the concert as the first European stadium sell-out by an African artiste, the widely recognised milestone is that Burna Boy became the first African performer to sell out Paris La Défense Arena, one of Europe’s largest indoor entertainment venues.

The arena, located in Nanterre, France, regularly hosts international music stars and major sporting events, making it one of the continent’s premier performance venues.

The renewed attention has also revived discussions about Burna Boy’s broader international achievements, including headline performances at Madison Square Garden in New York and London’s Wembley Stadium, as well as his Grammy Award for Twice As Tall, which won Best Global Music Album in 2021.

The issues

The renewed celebration reflects the sustained global momentum of Afrobeats, with Nigerian artistes increasingly filling major international venues and expanding the genre’s influence beyond Africa.

What’s being said

“The achievement is another defining moment in the international growth of Nigerian music.” — Fans reacting on social media

What’s next

The renewed online attention is expected to keep Burna Boy’s Paris milestone in public conversation while reinforcing discussions about the continued global rise of Afrobeats.

Bottom line

The resurgence of Burna Boy’s Paris La Défense Arena achievement highlights the lasting impact of his record-breaking performance and the growing international profile of Nigerian music.