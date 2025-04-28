(FULL LIST) Davido, Mohbad, Tems Among Top Winners at 17th Headies Awards

The 17th edition of the prestigious Headies Awards, themed ‘Back to Base’, took centre stage on Sunday at the Landmark Event Centre in Lekki, marking a highly anticipated return to Nigerian soil after a two-year stint abroad.

The vibrant ceremony was hosted by the energetic duo of actress and media figure Nancy Isime alongside veteran broadcaster IK Osakioduwa, who both infused the night with charisma, humour, and infectious energy.

The evening was dedicated to honouring exceptional accomplishments within the Nigerian and African music scenes, celebrating the artists, producers, and creatives who have made significant contributions over the past year.

Adding more excitement to the event, electrifying performances lit up the night from some of Africa’s finest talents, including Qing Madi, L.A.X, Odumodublvck, Kcee, Shallipopi, Flavour, Juma Jux, Nasboi, Magnito, among others.

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux emerged victorious, clinching the Best East African Artiste of the Year award, surpassing strong contenders such as Bien (Kenya), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Bruce Melodie (Rwanda), and Azawi (Uganda). He also delivered a thrilling live performance that left the audience spellbound.

A particularly emotional highlight of the evening was the Special Recognition Award presented to Limpopo sensation Kcee. The honour celebrated his lasting contributions to the Nigerian music industry, his cultural influence, and his impressive artistic journey spanning 26 years.

A deeply touching moment came when the late Mohbad was posthumously awarded Best Street-Hop Artiste for his popular track “Ask About Me.” His family, including his wife and young son Liam, accepted the award on his behalf, receiving a heartfelt standing ovation from the crowd. The ceremony further included a poignant tribute celebrating Mohbad’s immense impact and the legacy he left behind.

Beyond his award win, Mohbad was nominated in multiple categories, including Best Collaboration for “Egwu” with Chike and Afrobeats Single of the Year for the same song, highlighting the enduring resonance of his work even after his passing.

The evening was not without a bit of drama. During the presentation of the Next Rated Award, winner Odumodublvck, who mounted the stage accompanied by his mother, friends, and his record label team, was subtly asked by the organisers to leave the stage as his acceptance speech grew lengthy. The rapper, however, stood his ground. Although his microphone was initially turned off, it was eventually turned back on, allowing him to conclude his speech.

Below is the complete list of winners:

Best Recording of the Year

Tems – Burning — Winner

Burna Boy – Higher

Ayra Starr & Giveon – Last Heartbreak Song

Sarz feat. Lojay – Billions

Producer of the Year

Sarz – Happiness

London – Ozeba — Winner

Magicsticks – Basquiat

Rema/Producer X/Cubeatz/Deatz/Klimperboy – Hehehe

Dibs – Different Pattern

Next Rated

Qing Madi

Shallipopi

Odumodublvck — Winner

Ayo Maff

Nasboi

Afrobeats Album of the Year

Victony – Stubborn

Asake – Work of Art

Ayra Starr – The Year I Turned 21

Rema – Heis — Winner

Young Jonn – Jiggy Forever

Songwriter of the Year

Simi – Stranger

Qing Madi – Vision — Winner

Llona – Can’t Breathe

Bloody Civilian – Family Meeting

Wizard Chan – Stages of Life

Rookie of the Year

Llona

Kaestyle

Taves

Zerrydl — Winner

Best Rap Single

Shallipopi feat. Odumodublvck – Cast — Winner

Odumodublvck feat. Bloody Civilian & Wale – Blood on the Dance Floor

Ladipoe, Rozzz & Morrelo – Hallelujah

Magnito – Canada

Jeriq – Ije Nwoke

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Ayra Starr – Last Heartbreak Song

Niniola – Level

Simi – Stranger

Liya – I’m Done — Winner

Yemi Alade – Tomorrow

Music Video of the Year

Rema – Charm (Dir. Perliks & Folarin Oludare)

Jyde Ajala – Metaverse

Perliks & Emeka Shine Shine – Like Ice Spice

Mattmax – Ojapiano

Director Pink – Egwu — Winner

TG Omori – Showa

Dammy Twitch – Na Money

Best Street-Hop Artiste

Seyi Vibez – Different Pattern

Ayo Maff feat. Fireboy DML – Dealer

Shallipopi feat. Odumodublvck – Cast

Zhus Jdo – Johnbull

Mohbad – Ask About Me — Winner

Afrobeats Single of the Year

Young Jonn feat. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – Big Big Things

Kizz Daniel – Twe Twe Remix

Chike feat. Mohbad – Egwu

Asake – Remember

Hyce, Boypee & Brown Joel feat. Davido – Ogechi Remix

Flavour – Big Baller — Winner

Viewers’ Choice Award

Young Jonn feat. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – Big Big Things

Hyce, Boypee & Brown Joel feat. Davido – Ogechi Remix

Chike & Mohbad – Egwu — Winner

Rema – Ozeba

Seyi Vibez – Different Pattern

Kizz Daniel – Showa

Tems – Love Me Jeje

Shallipopi feat. Odumodublvck – Cast

Flavour feat. Fireboy – Dealer

Flavour – Big Baller

Digital Artiste of the Year

Ayra Starr

Rema

Shallipopi

Tems

Davido — Winner

Kizz Daniel

Asake

Song of the Year

Kizz Daniel – Showa

Ayra Starr – Commas

Chike and Mohbad – Egwu

Asake – Lonely at the Top — Winner

Rema – Ozeba

Flavour – Big Baller

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Lojay – Billions — Winner

Best Movie Soundtrack

A Tribe Called Judah — Winner

Special Recognition Awards

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State

Alex Okosi

Amaju Pinnick

Kcee

Humanitarian Awards

Temitola Adekunle Johnson

Mitchell Mukoro

Best East African Artiste

Bien (Kenya)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Juma Jux (Tanzania) — Winner

Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)

Azawi (Uganda)

Best Central African Artiste

Innoss’B (DRC) — Winner

Gaz Mawete (DRC)

Emma’A (Gabon)

Eboloko (Gabon)

Singuila (Central African Republic)

Kocee (Cameroon)

The 2025 Headies Awards delivered an unforgettable night filled with glamour, excitement, and poignant moments — standing as a powerful celebration of the remarkable growth and impact of African music on the global stage.