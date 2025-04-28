(FULL LIST) Davido, Mohbad, Tems Among Top Winners at 17th Headies Awards

The 17th edition of the prestigious Headies Awards, themed ‘Back to Base’, took centre stage on Sunday at the Landmark Event Centre in Lekki, marking a highly anticipated return to Nigerian soil after a two-year stint abroad.
The vibrant ceremony was hosted by the energetic duo of actress and media figure Nancy Isime alongside veteran broadcaster IK Osakioduwa, who both infused the night with charisma, humour, and infectious energy.
The evening was dedicated to honouring exceptional accomplishments within the Nigerian and African music scenes, celebrating the artists, producers, and creatives who have made significant contributions over the past year.
Adding more excitement to the event, electrifying performances lit up the night from some of Africa’s finest talents, including Qing Madi, L.A.X, Odumodublvck, Kcee, Shallipopi, Flavour, Juma Jux, Nasboi, Magnito, among others.
Tanzanian singer Juma Jux emerged victorious, clinching the Best East African Artiste of the Year award, surpassing strong contenders such as Bien (Kenya), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Bruce Melodie (Rwanda), and Azawi (Uganda). He also delivered a thrilling live performance that left the audience spellbound.
A particularly emotional highlight of the evening was the Special Recognition Award presented to Limpopo sensation Kcee. The honour celebrated his lasting contributions to the Nigerian music industry, his cultural influence, and his impressive artistic journey spanning 26 years.
A deeply touching moment came when the late Mohbad was posthumously awarded Best Street-Hop Artiste for his popular track “Ask About Me.” His family, including his wife and young son Liam, accepted the award on his behalf, receiving a heartfelt standing ovation from the crowd. The ceremony further included a poignant tribute celebrating Mohbad’s immense impact and the legacy he left behind.
Beyond his award win, Mohbad was nominated in multiple categories, including Best Collaboration for “Egwu” with Chike and Afrobeats Single of the Year for the same song, highlighting the enduring resonance of his work even after his passing.
The evening was not without a bit of drama. During the presentation of the Next Rated Award, winner Odumodublvck, who mounted the stage accompanied by his mother, friends, and his record label team, was subtly asked by the organisers to leave the stage as his acceptance speech grew lengthy. The rapper, however, stood his ground. Although his microphone was initially turned off, it was eventually turned back on, allowing him to conclude his speech.
Below is the complete list of winners:
Best Recording of the Year
- Tems – Burning — Winner
- Burna Boy – Higher
- Ayra Starr & Giveon – Last Heartbreak Song
- Sarz feat. Lojay – Billions
Producer of the Year
- Sarz – Happiness
- London – Ozeba — Winner
- Magicsticks – Basquiat
- Rema/Producer X/Cubeatz/Deatz/Klimperboy – Hehehe
- Dibs – Different Pattern
Next Rated
- Qing Madi
- Shallipopi
- Odumodublvck — Winner
- Ayo Maff
- Nasboi
Afrobeats Album of the Year
- Victony – Stubborn
- Asake – Work of Art
- Ayra Starr – The Year I Turned 21
- Rema – Heis — Winner
- Young Jonn – Jiggy Forever
Songwriter of the Year
- Simi – Stranger
- Qing Madi – Vision — Winner
- Llona – Can’t Breathe
- Bloody Civilian – Family Meeting
- Wizard Chan – Stages of Life
Rookie of the Year
- Llona
- Kaestyle
- Taves
- Zerrydl — Winner
Best Rap Single
- Shallipopi feat. Odumodublvck – Cast — Winner
- Odumodublvck feat. Bloody Civilian & Wale – Blood on the Dance Floor
- Ladipoe, Rozzz & Morrelo – Hallelujah
- Magnito – Canada
- Jeriq – Ije Nwoke
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
- Ayra Starr – Last Heartbreak Song
- Niniola – Level
- Simi – Stranger
- Liya – I’m Done — Winner
- Yemi Alade – Tomorrow
Music Video of the Year
- Rema – Charm (Dir. Perliks & Folarin Oludare)
- Jyde Ajala – Metaverse
- Perliks & Emeka Shine Shine – Like Ice Spice
- Mattmax – Ojapiano
- Director Pink – Egwu — Winner
- TG Omori – Showa
- Dammy Twitch – Na Money
Best Street-Hop Artiste
- Seyi Vibez – Different Pattern
- Ayo Maff feat. Fireboy DML – Dealer
- Shallipopi feat. Odumodublvck – Cast
- Zhus Jdo – Johnbull
- Mohbad – Ask About Me — Winner
Afrobeats Single of the Year
- Young Jonn feat. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – Big Big Things
- Kizz Daniel – Twe Twe Remix
- Chike feat. Mohbad – Egwu
- Asake – Remember
- Hyce, Boypee & Brown Joel feat. Davido – Ogechi Remix
- Flavour – Big Baller — Winner
Viewers’ Choice Award
- Young Jonn feat. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – Big Big Things
- Hyce, Boypee & Brown Joel feat. Davido – Ogechi Remix
- Chike & Mohbad – Egwu — Winner
- Rema – Ozeba
- Seyi Vibez – Different Pattern
- Kizz Daniel – Showa
- Tems – Love Me Jeje
- Shallipopi feat. Odumodublvck – Cast
- Flavour feat. Fireboy – Dealer
- Flavour – Big Baller
Digital Artiste of the Year
- Ayra Starr
- Rema
- Shallipopi
- Tems
- Davido — Winner
- Kizz Daniel
- Asake
Song of the Year
- Kizz Daniel – Showa
- Ayra Starr – Commas
- Chike and Mohbad – Egwu
- Asake – Lonely at the Top — Winner
- Rema – Ozeba
- Flavour – Big Baller
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
- Lojay – Billions — Winner
Best Movie Soundtrack
- A Tribe Called Judah — Winner
Special Recognition Awards
- Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State
- Alex Okosi
- Amaju Pinnick
- Kcee
Humanitarian Awards
- Temitola Adekunle Johnson
- Mitchell Mukoro
Best East African Artiste
- Bien (Kenya)
- Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
- Juma Jux (Tanzania) — Winner
- Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)
- Azawi (Uganda)
Best Central African Artiste
- Innoss’B (DRC) — Winner
- Gaz Mawete (DRC)
- Emma’A (Gabon)
- Eboloko (Gabon)
- Singuila (Central African Republic)
- Kocee (Cameroon)
The 2025 Headies Awards delivered an unforgettable night filled with glamour, excitement, and poignant moments — standing as a powerful celebration of the remarkable growth and impact of African music on the global stage.