Fubara Appoints Five Special Advisers As PDP Chieftain Demands Disclosure Of Alleged Peace Deal

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has approved the appointment of five Special Advisers, including two former commissioners who served under his administration.

The appointments were announced in a government special bulletin issued on Thursday in Port Harcourt by the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr Honour Sirawoo.

The development comes barely 72 hours after the governor effected a minor cabinet reshuffle, redeploying the Commissioner for Sports, Christopher Green, to the Ministry of Justice as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

In a clarification, Sirawoo stated that Green would continue to coordinate the activities of the Ministry of Sports pending the appointment of a substantive Commissioner for Sports.

Meanwhile, a factional caretaker chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Dr Nname Ewor, has accused Governor Fubara of deceiving party members and the people of the state over an alleged peace agreement reached with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Ewor claimed that the agreement, reportedly brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, paved the way for the lifting of emergency rule in the state. He insisted that the governor should publicly disclose the full details of the deal.

According to Ewor, Fubara misled PDP stakeholders into believing he could wrest political control from Wike, only to later abandon the party “in the middle of a political sea.”

He alleged that the governor travelled alone to Abuja and reached an understanding with the FCT minister and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, under which he reportedly agreed not to seek a second term, remove his Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie, sack the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Tammy Danagogo, and reinstate Sergeant Awuse as Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers.

Ewor blamed the renewed political tension in the state on what he described as the governor’s failure to honour the alleged agreement.

“Rather than embrace peace after the lifting of the emergency rule to ensure smooth governance, the governor began boasting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would compel the House of Assembly to pass the budget and force Wike to work for his re-election,” he said.

He further alleged that after his reinstatement, Fubara retained Ehie, appointed Danagogo’s ally, Benibo Anabraba, as SSG, and has yet to reinstate Awuse.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Ewor maintained that Rivers people deserve to know the full content of the peace agreement reached before the president.

“The mandate Governor Fubara holds was given to him by the people of Rivers State. His actions and inactions affect everyone. It is therefore incumbent on him to fully disclose all agreements entered into before the emergency rule was lifted,” he said.

Ewor traced the crisis in the state to the rift between the governor and members of the State House of Assembly within his first year in office, which he said culminated in the bombing of the Assembly complex, a failed peace pact and the eventual declaration of a state of emergency in March 2025.

He further claimed that a second, undocumented peace agreement was reached during the emergency rule but later collapsed, leading to Fubara’s defection from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in December 2025.

“As a party, we challenged the declaration of emergency rule in court to protect our mandate. Today, the governor has taken that mandate to the APC, which is improper,” he said.

Ewor also criticised Fubara’s conduct during the PDP National Convention held in Ibadan in November 2025, noting that although Rivers State delegates attended under the governor’s watch, he failed to attend the convention at which the state executive committee was dissolved.

He defended the legitimacy of the PDP caretaker committee constituted by the party’s National Working Committee in December 2025, stating that its actions remain valid pending the outcome of ongoing litigation.

On Wike’s recent thank-you tour of the state’s 23 local government areas, Ewor said the FCT minister had repeatedly accused the governor of failing to honour the peace agreement, including the alleged pledge not to seek re-election.

While acknowledging that Fubara’s second-term ambition is now an internal matter for the APC, Ewor stressed that Rivers people must be fully informed of all agreements affecting governance and stability in the state.

“This is about our collective interest, welfare and peaceful governance. We therefore demand that the governor fully disclose all agreements reached before the president, to enable Rivers people make informed decisions ahead of the 2027 general elections,” he said.