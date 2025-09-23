France Formally Recognises State Of Palestine, Joins Push For Two-State Solution

France has formally recognised the State of Palestine, joining a growing list of countries backing a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict in the Middle East.

President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday at an international conference in New York, co-chaired with Saudi Arabia, ahead of the annual United Nations General Assembly.

“The time has come to free the 48 hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza and to stop the bombing, massacres and displacement in the enclave,” Macron said, urging urgent action towards peace.

He stressed that recognition of Palestinian statehood did not undermine Israel’s legitimacy, but rather represented the only viable path to ensure long-term stability. “The recognition of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people takes nothing away from the rights of the people of Israel. This recognition is the only solution that will allow Israel to live in peace,” he told delegates, who responded with prolonged applause.

France’s move follows similar announcements from the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal on Sunday, reflecting renewed international momentum in support of Palestinian statehood.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud welcomed the decisions, calling them “historic steps” that could help revive hopes for a permanent settlement. “We call on all other countries to take a similar step to support the two-state solution and create a reality where the region can enjoy peace, stability and prosperity,” he said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, addressing the gathering via video link, appealed to Israel to engage in negotiations that would “end the bloodshed and bring about comprehensive peace.” He condemned violence against civilians on all sides, including Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack, and insisted that the militant group and other factions must disarm in favour of a unified Palestinian Authority.

“We want a single, unified state – one legitimate, one armed, and one law,” Abbas declared.

The latest phase of the conference builds on a July session at UN headquarters, which won overwhelming endorsement from the General Assembly. The process aims to keep alive the vision of two states existing side by side.

However, Israel and the United States boycotted Monday’s meeting. Washington also denied Abbas a visa, preventing him from attending in person. Critics warn the growing international pressure on Israel could harden positions and complicate efforts at de-escalation.

The UN General Debate begins on Tuesday, with around 150 world leaders expected to attend, where the Israel-Palestine conflict is likely to dominate discussions.