Fluminense Knock Out Inter Milan To Advance To Club World Cup Quarterfinals

Fluminense secured their place in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Club World Cup with a shock 2-0 triumph over Italian giants Inter Milan on Monday, showcasing clinical precision in a high-stakes clash played in the sweltering heat of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Brazilian club wasted no time in taking control of the match, striking as early as the third minute. German Cano capitalized on a deflected cross, rising to head the ball through the legs of Inter’s goalkeeper Yann Sommer from close range—an electric start that set the tone for the encounter.

Fluminense maintained the pressure throughout the opening half. In the 30th minute, Jhon Arias fired a shot that Sommer failed to hold, allowing Samuel Xavier a chance at the rebound, only for his effort to miss the far post by inches. Moments later, Ignacio thought he had added a second, but his goal was chalked off by the automated offside review system, with margins razor-thin.

Despite Inter Milan dominating possession, it was Fluminense who consistently created the more dangerous chances. Sommer was called into action again in the 62nd minute, denying Arias with a spectacular diving save to his left after a powerful strike from outside the box.

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez nearly sparked a comeback with a late flurry of efforts. He forced veteran goalkeeper Fabio, still going strong at 44, into back-to-back saves in the 80th and 82nd minutes, and then rattled the post just moments later with a low-driven shot.

But Fluminense sealed the result in stoppage time. A throw-in led to Hercules finding space on the edge of the penalty area, and the substitute kept his composure to drill a low shot into the bottom right corner. The goal sent the Brazilian supporters in the stands into jubilation, as the South American side delivered a tactical and emotional masterclass.

Speaking after the game, Fluminense captain Thiago Silva expressed pride in both his teammates and his personal journey back from injury.

“It’s an emotional moment for me and for the team,” Silva told DAZN. “Just ten days ago, I didn’t know if I would make it. The medical staff worked hard to get me ready, and today we got our reward. We beat a top club in extreme conditions.”

With this result, Fluminense joins compatriots Palmeiras in the quarterfinal stage, marking a strong Brazilian presence in this year’s expanded tournament. They now await the outcome of the Manchester City versus Al Hilal fixture to determine their next opponent.

A potential rematch with Manchester City—who defeated Fluminense 4-0 in the 2023 Club World Cup final—could be on the cards if the English club advances as expected.

For Inter Milan, the loss concludes a difficult run of fixtures following their heavy 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final just a month ago. They also finished narrowly behind Juventus in the Serie A title race.

Inter head coach Cristian Chivu acknowledged the team’s fight but admitted that tactical surprises and Fluminense’s defensive discipline made the difference.

“We gave everything we had, especially after conceding early,” Chivu said in his post-match comments. “They defended deep with five at the back and were incredibly structured. We tried changing formations and pushed harder in the second half with two strikers in a 4-4-2 setup. Still, today wasn’t our day.”

Fluminense’s progression sets up what could be a thrilling quarterfinal, with the South Americans brimming with confidence and momentum after toppling one of Europe’s elite.