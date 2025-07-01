Al-Hilal Stun Manchester City In Club World Cup Thriller As Saudi Football Claims Landmark Victory

In a night of extraordinary drama at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal pulled off one of the most remarkable upsets in Club World Cup history by defeating Premier League powerhouse Manchester City 4-3 in a gripping round-of-16 clash.

While Monday evenings in the United States are typically reserved for professional wrestling broadcasts, it was the beautiful game that delivered the night’s most riveting entertainment. Brazilian forward Marcos Leonardo netted the match-winner, sealing a historic victory that reverberated across continents and sent reigning English champions City crashing out of the tournament.

Broadcast pundit and former England international Andros Townsend captured the global sentiment during his commentary on DAZN: “Al-Hilal have just shocked the football world.”

The hero of the night, Leonardo, dedicated his performance to his mother, who recently emerged from a life-threatening condition after spending over two months in intensive care.

“It’s been a very tough period,” said Leonardo. “My mother spent 70 days in the ICU. Today, she’s doing well, and I thank God for that. When I scored, I thought of her immediately. She was able to watch the match tonight.”

For Al-Hilal head coach Simone Inzaghi, the victory marked a dramatic turnaround in fortunes. Just weeks ago, Inzaghi departed Inter Milan following a 5-0 Champions League final humiliation at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain. Still acclimating to life at Al-Hilal and without key players Salem Al-Dawsari and Aleksandar Mitrović due to injury, Inzaghi hailed the grit of his team.

“The players deserve full credit for this result,” Inzaghi said in his post-match remarks. “We knew Manchester City’s quality and that overcoming them would be like climbing Mount Everest without oxygen. But the boys gave everything on the pitch. This win is for Al-Hilal’s family, Saudi Arabia, and every supporter with us tonight.”

Al-Hilal earned their Club World Cup spot by winning the 2021 AFC Champions League. Though the newly expanded 32-team tournament has drawn mixed reviews, this latest fixture may have given it newfound legitimacy.

Initially trailing 1-0 at halftime—thanks to several critical saves by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou—Al-Hilal mounted a spectacular second-half comeback. Twice City equalized, but it was Leonardo’s decisive strike that ultimately settled the match.

As the final whistle blew, coaching staff and substitutes stormed the pitch in jubilation. Blue and white club flags waved alongside Saudi national colors in the stands, as fans chanted and sang long into the night. The concourses overflowed with supporters celebrating the victory, while Saudi journalists embraced emotionally inside the press room.

One reporter, overwhelmed by the moment, entered the media zone with raised arms, shouting “Mabrook!”—Arabic for “Congratulations”—as if unable to believe what had just unfolded.

The triumph marked the first time an Asian club had defeated a European side in an official FIFA tournament, breaking a long-standing trend: European teams had claimed 18 wins in 20 prior encounters, with the remaining two ending in draws.

A correspondent from Saudi sports outlet Arryadia described the win as “one of the greatest moments in the history of Saudi football,” though still placing it behind the national team’s unforgettable 2-1 upset over Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia’s ambitions in global football have been fueled by heavy investment. More than £700 million has been funneled into player acquisitions in the Pro League, and the signing of global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo by Al-Nassr in 2023 marked a new era for the sport in the Gulf.

The Kingdom is also set to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, a decision surrounded by both excitement and controversy. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has defended the choice, suggesting that the tournament could help foster social progress in the region. Nonetheless, organizations like Amnesty International have raised serious concerns, calling the move “reckless” given Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.

FIFA’s fast-tracked and largely unopposed bidding process for the 2034 World Cup has drawn criticism for its lack of transparency. With Australia, the only other serious contender, withdrawing from the race, many felt the outcome was inevitable.

Back on the pitch, Al-Hilal’s players are now demanding global recognition. Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić, who joined the club from Lazio in 2023, addressed the skepticism surrounding players choosing the Saudi league over Europe.

“Let’s see if they continue to criticize us,” Milinković-Savić said. “We’ve proven ourselves against Real Madrid, Salzburg, Pachuca—and now Manchester City. This league deserves respect.”

Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who scored in extra time, emphasized that the team’s drive was never in doubt.

“We faced one of the world’s strongest teams tonight,” Koulibaly said. “But we knew we had the talent to compete. We just wanted to show the world what Al-Hilal is truly capable of.”