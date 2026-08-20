FirstBank to hold inaugural business ethics lecture at UNILAG

Key Points

FirstBank will hold the inaugural public lecture of the Samuel Asabia Professorial Chair on Sept. 3.

The lecture will focus on ethics, governance and Nigeria’s economic future.

Academics, policymakers, business leaders and other stakeholders are expected at the event.

Main Story

FirstBank is set to hold the inaugural public lecture of its Samuel Asabia Professorial Chair in Business Ethics and Governance at the University of Lagos on Sept. 3.

The lecture, themed Business Ethics and the Future of Nigeria’s Economy, will bring together representatives from academia, government and the private sector to examine how ethical business practices can influence Nigeria’s economic development.

Participants are expected to discuss issues including integrity, accountability, sustainability, responsible leadership and corporate governance, as they relate to the country’s economic prospects.

The Samuel Asabia Professorial Chair was established in honour of Samuel Asabia, FirstBank’s first indigenous managing director.

The university chair provides a platform for research, teaching and thought leadership in areas including business ethics, corporate governance, responsible leadership and sustainable business practices.

Olusegun Alebiosu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank, will chair the lecture.

The event is expected to provide a forum for academics, students, entrepreneurs, business executives, policymakers and other stakeholders to exchange views on the role of ethical leadership in strengthening institutions and supporting sustainable economic development.

The Issues

The lecture comes against the backdrop of continuing discussions around corporate governance, institutional accountability and responsible business practices in Nigeria.

Its focus on ethics and governance reflects the argument that economic growth depends not only on investment and policy but also on the quality of leadership and institutions guiding businesses and public organisations.

What’s Being Said

Alebiosu said FirstBank viewed ethical leadership, effective governance and responsible enterprise as important foundations for sustainable economic progress.

He said the Samuel Asabia Professorial Chair reflected the bank’s commitment to promoting research and discussion on issues affecting business and society.

According to him, the inaugural lecture would provide an opportunity for stakeholders to examine how integrity-based leadership could strengthen institutions, improve economic resilience and support a more inclusive economy.

What’s Next

The inaugural public lecture will take place at the University of Lagos on Sept. 3, with stakeholders from the academic, business and public sectors expected to participate.

Bottom Line

FirstBank’s inaugural Samuel Asabia Professorial Chair public lecture will focus on how business ethics, governance and responsible leadership can contribute to Nigeria’s economic future.