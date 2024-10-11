FIRS Launches USSD Code To Enhance Taxpayer Services

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) launches a new USSD code, *829#, to improve taxpayer experience in Nigeria. FIRS Chairman Zacch Adedeji introduces the code at the Revenue House in Abuja during Customer Service Week, themed “Above and Beyond.” This makes Nigeria the sixth African country to implement a USSD code for streamlined tax payments.

Dare Adekanmbi, Special Adviser on Media to the FIRS Chairman, explains that the code allows taxpayers on any mobile network to access real-time services. These include retrieving Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TIN), verifying Tax Clearance Certificates (TCC), obtaining information on tax types and rates, finding the nearest FIRS office, and addressing general tax queries.

Adedeji highlights the agency’s commitment to accessible tax administration, stating, “Every taxpayer—whether in bustling cities or remote areas—can connect with FIRS seamlessly.” He encourages the public to utilize the USSD code for their inquiries.

Additionally, FIRS unveils the Customer Centricity Guide, which outlines policies aimed at prioritizing taxpayers and treating them as valued clients. Adedeji emphasizes that with the *829# USSD code, taxpayers can easily access essential services without needing internet access.

Nnenna Akajemeli, national coordinator of Servicom, praises FIRS for its dedication to taxpayer satisfaction, noting that the USSD code and Customer Centricity Guide are significant advancements in simplifying tax processes and improving service quality.

Loveth Onanuga, Director of the Taxpayers’ Service Department, reiterates that the agency’s focus on customer-centricity goes beyond basic needs, aiming to exceed expectations and deliver exceptional service, in line with the week’s theme.