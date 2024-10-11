LAMATA Launches Compensation For Ojuelegba Residents Affected By Bus Corridor Project

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) starts compensating residents in Ojuelegba impacted by the 8.7-kilometer Quality Bus Corridor (QBC) project, which connects Yaba to Cele, on October 10, 2024.

This initiative, funded by the Agence Française de Développement (AfD) and the Lagos State Government, aims to enhance public transportation in Lagos by improving bus facilities and boosting transit efficiency.

In a statement shared on LAMATA’s official X account, the authority announces, “LAMATA begins compensating residents affected by the QBC project in Ojuelegba. The project, part of Package 1, runs from Yaba to Cele and is supported by AfD and the Lagos State Government.”

Engr. Adeyemi Adeniji, LAMATA’s Technical and Programs Management Consultant, details plans to upgrade bus stops and implement priority signaling systems to improve bus movement speed. He underscores the project’s urgency, stressing the importance of leveraging favorable weather for construction progress.

Dr. Babatunde Osho, Managing Director of Global Impact Environmental Consulting, informs affected residents and business owners that they must vacate their properties within two weeks after receiving compensation to facilitate construction. He notes that contractors are ready to start work as soon as the area is cleared.

Representatives from Multiple Development Services, a consulting firm involved in the project, participate in the compensation process. The QBC Project 1 focuses on redeveloping 28 bus shelters along the Yaba to Cele corridor, aiming to boost public transport efficiency and reduce commuting time in Lagos.

LAMATA’s compensation initiative seeks to ensure a smooth transition for affected individuals as the state government works towards a modernized bus corridor, representing a significant advancement in Lagos’ transportation network.

In related developments, the Lagos State Government began the revalidation and valuation process for affected structures in May 2024. LAMATA assures residents that only the necessary space for construction will be utilized, adhering to the approved design.

Contracts for the QBC Project were awarded to China Road & Bridge, Trucrete Solutions, and Craneburg Construction. Each firm is responsible for various routes under QBC Package 1 and subsequent packages, all aimed at improving public transport infrastructure, adding walkways for non-motorized transport, and implementing an Intelligent Transport System (ITS) for better traffic management. This effort is part of the broader Lagos Strategic Transport Master Plan Project (LSTMPP).