NDLEA Scraps Controversial Married Women’s Visa Clearance

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced a significant revision to its visa clearance procedures, removing a controversial policy that required married women to submit an approval letter from their husbands as part of the visa application process.

The now-scrapped provision had sparked widespread criticism, with many describing it as outdated and discriminatory.

The policy gained public attention on Wednesday, igniting debates across social media platforms. Critics expressed their dismay, arguing that the requirement infringed on women’s autonomy and promoted gender inequality in an era where equality is increasingly emphasized.

In a press statement by the NDLEA’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, on Thursday confirmed that the provision had been removed as part of a broader review of the agency’s visa clearance procedures.

Babafemi clarified that the requirement, initially introduced due to specific challenges in certain countries, was no longer deemed necessary.

“The entire procedure for visa clearance issued by the NDLEA, as required by some countries, is currently under review, and the requirement for a married woman to present a letter of approval from her husband to travel is one of the items the Agency has since discarded as a non-mandatory requirement,” Babafemi’s stated.

He further reassured the public that this revision reflects the agency’s commitment to evolving policies in line with modern practices. The updated clearance procedures are expected to be unveiled in the coming days.