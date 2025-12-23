Firm Donates Police Outpost To Strengthen Security In Rivers Community

An energy firm, Solewant Group, has donated a fully equipped police outpost to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Alode community, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, as part of efforts to enhance security and improve crime response in the area.

The outpost, located close to the company’s industrial park and adjoining residential neighbourhoods, is expected to bring policing services closer to residents, promote peace and safety, and enable swift response to security threats.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Solewant Group, Mr Solomon Ewanehi, said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to safeguarding lives, property, employees and host communities.

Ewanehi described insecurity as a global challenge and reaffirmed the firm’s resolve to prioritise safety, noting that a secure environment is critical to productivity and sustainable development.

“A safe community is a productive community. This understanding informed our decision to proactively support law enforcement agencies in strengthening security within our host communities,” he said.

He acknowledged Nigeria’s persistent security challenges, citing the prevalence of banditry, kidnapping and robbery, but expressed confidence that with adequate resources, commitment and collaboration, crime could be significantly reduced.

Ewanehi also appreciated the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, for approving the establishment of the police outpost.

In his remarks, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr Olugbenga Adepoju, commended Solewant Group for the gesture, describing it as a significant contribution to community security and a boost to the morale of residents.

Similarly, the Area Commander, Eleme Area Command, ACP Opeyemi Olufunke, who spoke through the commissioner, urged other corporate organisations to emulate Solewant Group by supporting the police in addressing insecurity.

The commissioner further called on residents to embrace the initiative and cooperate with security agencies in the fight against crime.

Also speaking, the Youth President of Alode community, Mr Dickson Igwe, said the presence of the police outpost would significantly improve the confidence and morale of residents, particularly farmers, who had faced security concerns in recent times.