Kogi Polytechnic Dismisses Staff Over Sexual Assault, Absenteeism

The Governing Council of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has approved the dismissal of two staff members over acts of gross misconduct, disciplinary breaches and dereliction of duty.

The affected officers are Mr Mukhtar Muhammed, an Administrative Officer II, whose appointment was terminated for sexual molestation, and Mrs Funmilayo Afolabi, an Assistant Chief Executive Officer, who was dismissed after absconding from duty for nine months.

The decisions were taken at the 72nd regular meeting of the institution’s Governing Council, held on Friday at the council chamber and presided over by its chairman, Alhaji Sani Shaibu.

In a statement issued by the Polytechnic’s Director of Public Relations and Protocol, Mr Uredo Omale, the council also approved the demotion of Mr Audu Mathew, a Deputy Registrar, to the rank of Principal Assistant Registrar for negligence of duty.

Meanwhile, the council approved the promotion of 572 teaching and non-teaching staff across various cadres, including the elevation of 11 Principal Lecturers to the rank of Chief Lecturer.

According to the statement, 49 academic staff and 71 non-teaching staff were promoted in the 2024 promotion exercise, while 225 academic and 227 non-teaching staff were cleared for promotion in the 2025 cycle.

Commending the institution’s management for upholding discipline, transparency and academic integrity, Shaibu warned that the council would not tolerate any conduct capable of undermining the standards and reputation of the polytechnic.

He urged staff to adhere strictly to established rules, regulations and professional ethics, assuring them of the council’s continued support to reposition Kogi State Polytechnic as a centre of excellence.

In his address, the Rector, Prof. Salisu Usman, expressed appreciation to the council members for their commitment to the growth, stability and effective governance of the institution.

Usman highlighted recent achievements, including the timely release of students’ results, improved campus security, the payment of Earned Academic Allowances to staff of the School of Management Studies and the School of Applied Sciences, as well as the provision of a new borehole to enhance water supply on campus.

He also briefed the council on the uncovering of a result forgery syndicate involving one Mr Henry Tope, who was allegedly found in possession of 30 forged statements of results and an original certificate bearing the polytechnic’s insignia.

In addition, the rector announced the appointment of Mrs Glory Ojochogwu Yakubu, Deputy Registrar (Senior Establishment), as the substantive Registrar of the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara.

Usman further lauded the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Usman Ododo, for creating an enabling environment that has promoted academic stability, infrastructural development and overall institutional progress.