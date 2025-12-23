NAFDAC Says Indomie Vegetable Flavour Recalled In France Not Sold In Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has clarified that the Indomie Vegetable Flavour noodles recently recalled in France are neither produced in Nigeria nor authorised for sale in the country.

The clarification was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, following reports of the product’s recall by French authorities.

French consumer safety agency, Rappel Conso, had ordered the recall of the product over the presence of undeclared allergens, including milk and eggs, which could pose serious health risks to consumers with allergies or food intolerances.

NAFDAC stressed that the recalled noodles do not originate from Nigeria and are not registered by the agency for distribution in the Nigerian market. It further noted that noodles are listed on the Federal Government’s Import Prohibition List, making their importation into the country illegal.

In the statement, the agency disclosed that it has intensified nationwide surveillance to prevent the recalled product from entering Nigeria. All zonal directors, state coordinators and officers of the Ports Inspection Directorate have been placed on high alert to intercept the product should it be found anywhere within the country.

“NAFDAC has noted the recall of Indomie Noodles Vegetable Flavour by French authorities due to the presence of undeclared allergens, namely milk and eggs, which may pose health risks to consumers with allergies or intolerances,” the statement read in part.

“The agency wishes to clarify that the recalled product does not originate from Nigeria and is not registered by NAFDAC for sale in the Nigerian market. Furthermore, noodles are included on the Federal Government’s Import Prohibition List, making their importation unlawful and significantly reducing the likelihood of the affected product entering the country.”

NAFDAC reaffirmed that only noodle products duly registered by the agency are permitted for sale in Nigeria, adding that such products comply with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards and undergo routine quality and safety checks.

The agency advised consumers to remain vigilant, avoid unregistered or unlabelled food products, and promptly report any suspected sale or distribution of the recalled noodles. Members of the public were also encouraged to report adverse reactions through NAFDAC’s toll-free line, 0800-162-3322, or via its official online reporting platforms.

Prof. Adeyeye reiterated NAFDAC’s commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring that all food products available in Nigeria meet strict safety and quality standards.

She added that the clarification was necessary to prevent misinformation and public anxiety, given the popularity of noodles as a staple food in many Nigerian households.

In recent months, NAFDAC has intensified regulatory enforcement efforts, including the withdrawal, suspension or cancellation of 101 pharmaceutical products, exposure of falsified batches of Postinor-2, identification of banned food items on the import prohibition list, and the destruction of counterfeit products. The agency also continues to carry out routine inspections and public awareness campaigns to protect consumers and uphold food and drug safety nationwide.