Financial, oil stocks lift NGX as investors gain N1.22 trillion

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | September 2, 2026

Key Points

NGX market capitalisation rises by ₦1.22 trillion as the All-Share Index gains 0.77%

Financial, oil and gas, insurance and consumer stocks lead broad-based market gains

Trading volume and value increase 7.44% and 5.35%, respectively, across 43,760 deals

Main Story

Nigerian stocks opened September on a bullish note as financial and oil companies helped lift the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) market capitalisation by ₦1.22 trillion.

The All-Share Index gained 1,883.24 points, representing a 0.77% increase, to close at 246,082.63, while market capitalisation rose ₦1.22 trillion to ₦158.96 trillion, according to NGX market data.

The gain extended the market’s positive run to a fourth consecutive session, with bargain hunting in selected mid-cap and blue-chip stocks supporting the advance.

Trading activity also strengthened. Total volume and value traded increased by 7.44% and 5.35%, respectively, with 651.32 million shares worth ₦40.77 billion exchanged in 43,760 deals.

Access Holdings accounted for 19.97% of total market volume, followed by CMFC at 8.92%, Link Assurance at 5.58%, GTCO at 4.94% and Nigerian Breweries at 4.55%.

MTN Nigeria led the value chart, accounting for 11.52% of total traded value.

FTN Cocoa and McNichols gained 10% each to lead the gainers, followed by Sunu Assurances at 9.94%, Sovereign Trust Insurance at 9.57%, Caverton at 9.52%, May & Baker at 9.46% and Aradel Holdings at 8.83%.

Eighteen stocks declined, with Tripple Gee & Company falling 9.72% to lead the losers. ABC Transport, Nahco and RT Briscoe also recorded declines.

Market breadth closed positive at 40 gainers to 18 losers, while all five major sectors advanced.

What’s Being Said

The trading pattern points to continued investor interest in selected blue-chip and mid-cap equities, with bargain hunting identified in the market report as a key driver of the session’s gains.

NGX data showed that the Oil & Gas sector recorded the strongest sectoral performance, rising 3.87%, followed by Insurance at 3.34%, Banking at 0.87%, Consumer Goods at 0.87% and Industrial Goods at 0.71%.

What’s Next

Investors will watch whether the NGX can sustain the four-session positive run and build on the broad-based gains recorded at the start of September.

Market participants will also monitor whether continued demand for financial, oil and gas and insurance stocks translates into further gains in the All-Share Index and market capitalisation.

The Bottom Line:

The September opening signals stronger investor participation, with gains extending beyond a narrow group of stocks and all five major sectors advancing. Sustaining the momentum will depend on whether bargain hunting develops into broader, persistent buying pressure.