Opay threatens legal action over ‘long break’ claims

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | September 2, 2026

Key Points

OPay demands the deletion, retraction and apology over social media claims that it would take a “long indefinite break”

The fintech company threatens legal action against Adam B. Garba II, ViralGrabTV and X user Cute Hafserh

OPay says the publications caused reputational and commercial damage to its business operations

Main Story

OPay Digital Services Limited has threatened legal action against three social media users over publications alleging that the fintech company planned to embark on a “long indefinite break.”

In separate demand letters dated August 31 and September 1, 2026, OPay accused X users Adam B. Garba II and Cute Hafserh, as well as TikTok account ViralGrabTV, of publishing false, malicious, libellous and defamatory information capable of damaging its reputation and business interests.

OPay’s Chief Legal Counsel, Akinfolabi Rokosu, said the company was notified on August 30 of posts allegedly claiming that OPay would take an indefinite break and advising customers to withdraw funds from their accounts.

The company said Garba, who operates the X account @adamugarba, also promoted Crowwe Wallet alongside the alleged claims. OPay said the combination of the publication and promotion of an alternative wallet was calculated to damage its goodwill and commercial interests.

“It is our position that your conduct is malicious, deliberate and calculated to damage our company’s goodwill, reputation and commercial interest,” Akinfolabi Rokosu, Chief Legal Counsel, OPay Digital Services Limited.

OPay demanded that the affected publications be permanently deleted, that the claims be retracted and that the users issue unreserved apologies. The company also demanded that ViralGrabTV desist from further disseminating the claims across TikTok or other platforms.

The letters gave Garba, ViralGrabTV and Hafserh until 11:59pm West Africa Time on September 1 to comply, with OPay warning that failure to do so could result in legal proceedings.

What’s Being Said

“Your publication and/or amplification of the false statement, coupled with the simultaneous recommendation of an alternative wallet alongside the false publication, constitutes an infringement to our company’s right and have caused reputational and commercial damage to our brand and business operations.” Akinfolabi Rokosu, Chief Legal Counsel, OPay Digital Services Limited.

The three social media users’ responses to the allegations were not included in the demand letters provided to BizWatch Nigeria.

What’s Next

OPay’s stated September 1 deadline has now passed. The company’s next step will determine whether the dispute remains at the demand-letter stage or progresses into formal legal proceedings.

The fintech company may also continue monitoring social media platforms for further dissemination of the alleged claims.

The Bottom Line:

The dispute highlights the commercial risks fintech companies face when unverified claims about their operations and financial position circulate online. For OPay, the immediate issue is not only removing the disputed claims but limiting any potential effect on customer confidence and its business reputation.