FIFA Club World Cup—Bayern Munich Hammer Auckland City 10-0

Bayern Munich opened their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign with an overwhelming 10-0 demolition of amateur side Auckland City, as Jamal Musiala starred with a second-half hat-trick in a dominant Group C encounter.

Under the searing midday sun at Cincinnati’s main stadium, Bayern barely broke a sweat as they dismantled the New Zealand champions in a one-sided affair that left little to the imagination about the gulf in class.

Kingsley Coman, Michael Olise, and Thomas Müller each struck twice, while Sacha Boey also added his name to the scoresheet. Harry Kane featured from the start but was unable to get among the goals, exiting just after the hour mark to make way for Musiala.

Speaking post-match, Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany said, “We stayed professional and didn’t underestimate our opponent. This was about setting the tone, and we did exactly that.”

Coman opened the scoring just six minutes in, registering the first goal of the tournament after Saturday’s goalless stalemate between Inter Miami and Al Ahly. He doubled his tally in the 21st minute, either side of goals from Boey and Olise.

The French trio’s early fireworks paved the way for a five-star first-half performance. Müller added the fifth and Olise struck again in stoppage time with a sensational curling effort from the right flank, making it 6-0 by halftime.

Auckland City, who had to take unpaid leave from day jobs to participate in the competition, offered brave resistance in the second half but couldn’t keep Bayern at bay for long.

Musiala, introduced in the 61st minute, put on a clinical display with three goals in just 18 minutes, including a penalty he earned himself. The youngster’s impact ensured Bayern extended their lead to double digits.

Müller, playing his final tournament with Bayern, capped the evening with his 250th goal for the club in the 89th minute, sealing the 10-0 win.

The sheer magnitude of the defeat underscored the vast gap between elite European football and amateur-level sides. Despite the loss, Auckland interim coach Ivan Vicelich remained positive: “It’s a dream for our players to compete on this stage. We gave our all, even though the challenge was immense.”

The Bavarian giants, who previously lifted the Club World Cup in 2013 and 2020, now prepare for a stiffer test as they face Argentina’s Boca Juniors in Miami on Friday.

Auckland City will attempt to salvage pride when they face Benfica on the same day in Orlando.