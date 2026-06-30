FG urges states to maximise AfCFTA opportunities

Key points

The Federal Government has urged states to leverage AfCFTA to drive industrialisation, exports, investment and job creation.

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has begun nationwide sensitisation to prepare businesses for continental trade.

Nigeria will host the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) and Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) in Lagos in 2027.

The government says every state has exportable products capable of competing in regional and continental value chains.

Officials called for stronger collaboration between the Federal Government and states to accelerate economic diversification.

Main story

The Federal Government has called on state governments to take advantage of opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to accelerate industrialisation, expand exports, attract investment and create jobs across the country.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, made the call during a working visit and strategic engagement with state commissioners of commerce, trade and investment in Abuja.

Oduwole said the engagement was aimed at strengthening collaboration between the Federal Government and states to advance Nigeria’s industrialisation, trade expansion, investment promotion and job creation agenda.

She described AfCFTA as a key pillar of the Tinubu administration’s economic diversification strategy, designed to expand market access, strengthen value chains and improve Nigeria’s competitiveness across Africa.

The minister disclosed that the ministry had commenced nationwide AfCFTA sensitisation and capacity-building tours, beginning with the North-West in Kano, to prepare businesses for emerging continental trade opportunities.

According to her, the initiative brings together relevant government agencies and private sector stakeholders to equip businesses with the knowledge and tools required for cross-border trade.

“Every state and local government has exportable products capable of joining regional and continental value chains,” Oduwole said, urging subnational governments to identify and promote sectors where they have competitive advantages.

She also announced that Nigeria would host the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) and the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) in Lagos in November 2027, describing the events as major opportunities for manufacturers, exporters, investors and creative entrepreneurs.

The minister noted that Nigeria would assume the chairmanship of the AfCFTA Council of Ministers and lead key continental trade committees over the next year.

She called for sustained collaboration among governments at all levels to advance trade, industrialisation and economic prosperity across Nigeria, ECOWAS and the African continent.

The Minister of State for Industry, Sen. John Enoh, said the ministry remained central to achieving Nigeria’s economic diversification goals through industrial growth.

Enoh stressed the need for stronger federal-state collaboration, noting that most industrial projects, manufacturing hubs and economic clusters were located within states.

He said the Federal Government had introduced a National Industrial Policy and was working with states to implement industrial clusters, investment promotion programmes and value-addition initiatives.

Speaking on behalf of the commissioners, the Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, said the engagement would deepen coordination between the Federal Government and states while promoting enterprise development nationwide.

She added that preparations for CANEX and IATF required deliberate collaboration to position Nigeria as Africa’s leading trade and investment destination.

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Chris Isokpunwu, said sustainable economic transformation depended on stronger collaboration between the Federal Government and states to translate national policies into tangible benefits for businesses and citizens.

He urged commissioners to participate actively in the 17th National Council on Industry in Enugu to strengthen policy coordination and improve competitiveness.

The issues

Although AfCFTA offers Nigerian businesses access to a continental market of more than one billion people, many states still face challenges including weak export readiness, limited industrial infrastructure and inadequate awareness of cross-border trade opportunities. Effective coordination between federal and state governments will be essential to maximise the agreement’s benefits.

What’s being said

“States and federal collaboration will maximise AfCFTA opportunities, while regular knowledge-sharing sessions will improve coordination between both governments on trade and investment initiatives.” — Dr Jumoke Oduwole

“Every state and local government has exportable products capable of joining regional and continental value chains.” — Dr Jumoke Oduwole

What’s next

The Federal Government will continue its nationwide AfCFTA sensitisation programme while working with states to prepare businesses for continental trade. Attention will also shift to preparations for CANEX and the Intra-African Trade Fair, as Nigeria positions itself to host the two major continental events in 2027.

Bottom line

The Federal Government says stronger collaboration with states is critical to helping Nigerian businesses seize AfCFTA opportunities, expand exports, attract investment and drive industrial growth.