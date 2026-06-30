ECOWAS Court targets fully digital justice by 2030

Key points

The ECOWAS Court of Justice has launched its Electronic Case Management System (ECMS) to digitise judicial processes.

The court aims to become fully digital by 2030 and position itself as a benchmark for regional judicial institutions.

The ECMS will support electronic filing, case management, digital archiving and real-time case tracking.

The platform is available in English, French and Portuguese to improve access to justice across the region.

The court expects at least 80 per cent of legal practitioners to register on the system within six months.

Main story

The ECOWAS Court of Justice has unveiled its Electronic Case Management System (ECMS), saying the initiative will improve access to justice and pave the way for a fully digital court by 2030.

President of the court, Justice Ricardo Gonçalves, disclosed this during the formal launch of the platform, tagged “Go-Live”, in Abuja.

The event, themed “Promoting Digital Justice: Improving Access, Efficiency and Transparency through Electronic Case Management,” marked the court’s transition to technology-driven judicial administration.

Gonçalves said the court expected at least 80 per cent of legal professionals to register on the platform within the next six months, while all new cases would be filed electronically.

He said the court’s long-term objective was to establish a fully digital judicial institution by 2030 that would be more efficient, accessible and recognised as a benchmark among regional courts.

According to him, the ECMS is a secure, multilingual, web-based platform that enables digital management of every stage of judicial proceedings, from electronic filing and case management to digital archiving, electronic notifications, secure communication and real-time case monitoring.

The court president said the system, which operates in English, French and Portuguese, would reduce administrative delays, eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy and improve transparency, accountability and operational efficiency.

He, however, stressed that the success of the initiative would depend on the willingness of judges, lawyers, staff, member states and litigants to embrace the platform and contribute to its continuous improvement.

The court’s Chief Registrar, Dr Yaouza Ouro-Sama, described the ECMS as a transformational milestone that would strengthen public trust in institutions and improve access to justice across the ECOWAS region.

He said the digital platform reaffirmed the court’s commitment to ensuring justice was delivered swiftly, transparently and equitably.

Also speaking, the court’s Acting Deputy Chief Registrar, Mrs Marie Saine, said the ECMS was developed under the court’s 2026–2030 strategic plan, Justice 2030.

She explained that the strategy prioritises greater efficiency in judicial processes, stronger protection of human rights and improved access to justice across the ECOWAS community.

Saine described the platform as more than a technological solution, saying it represented the court’s commitment to ensuring that geography, language and distance no longer prevent citizens from accessing justice.

The issues

Judicial systems across West Africa continue to face challenges including slow case processing, administrative bottlenecks and limited access to justice. Digital platforms such as the ECMS are expected to improve efficiency, reduce delays and make court services more accessible across ECOWAS member states.

What’s being said

“By 2030, we aim to establish a fully digital Court that is more efficient, accessible and recognised as a benchmark amongst regional judicial institutions.” — Justice Ricardo Gonçalves

“What we are launching today is more than a software system. It is a commitment… to ensure that geography, language, and distance are never barriers to justice.” — Marie Saine

What’s next

The ECOWAS Court will begin migrating new cases to the ECMS while encouraging legal practitioners, member states and litigants to adopt the platform. The court expects widespread registration over the next six months as it works towards full digitalisation by 2030.

Bottom line

The ECOWAS Court says its new digital case management platform marks a major step towards faster, more transparent and accessible justice, with full digital transformation targeted by 2030.