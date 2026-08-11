Overnight lending rate eases as bank liquidity rises

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| August 11, 2026

Key Points

Overnight lending rate declines one basis point to 22.09% as system liquidity rises

Banking-system liquidity opens at ₦4.32 trillion, up ₦27.89 billion from Friday

Banks’ ₦4.09 trillion placement lifts Standing Deposit Facility balances to ₦4.35 trillion

Main Story

Nigeria’s overnight lending rate eased slightly on Monday as increased bank placements pushed financial-system liquidity higher despite the absence of an open market operation by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Investment banking analysts reported that system liquidity opened at a credit balance of ₦4.32 trillion, an increase of ₦27.89 billion from Friday’s closing level.

Banks’ placements were the main contributor to the higher liquidity position, with ₦4.09 trillion placed through the Standing Deposit Facility, taking the facility’s balance to ₦4.35 trillion.

FMDQ money-market data showed the Open Buyback rate remained unchanged at 22%, while the overnight lending rate declined one basis point to 22.09%.

The movement came despite expectations of an open market operation from the CBN amid the elevated liquidity position.

Market analysts expect interbank funding rates to remain broadly range-bound in the near term as banks continue to operate with relatively high liquidity balances.

MarketForces Africa reported that financial-system liquidity had expanded by ₦1.10 trillion to ₦4.08 trillion in the previous week, with inflows from Open Market Operations (OMO) maturities and Standing Deposit Facility repayments offsetting liquidity absorption through OMO issuances.

What’s Being Said

Money-market analysts said the increase in system liquidity was driven primarily by bank placements and contributed to the marginal decline in the overnight lending rate.

Editorial note: A verified direct quotation from a named money-market analyst or FMDQ/CBN statement should be inserted here before publication, as the supplied source material contains no direct quote.

What’s Next

Banks will monitor liquidity conditions and interbank funding rates through the next trading sessions

Market participants will watch for any CBN liquidity-management operation following the elevated system balance

Overnight and Open Repo rates will remain key indicators of short-term money-market conditions

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The marginal decline in the overnight lending rate reflects abundant liquidity rather than a broad shift in monetary conditions. The direction of future CBN liquidity operations will determine whether the current ease in funding costs persists.