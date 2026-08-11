Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today, August 11th, 2026

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange,the official forex trading portal, showed that the naira closed at 1367 per $1 on Tuesday, August 11th 2026. The naira traded as high as 1363 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Monday. This is brought to you by Bizwatch Nigeria.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players sell a dollar for ₦1430 and buy at ₦1415 on Monday 10th August, 2026, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Selling Rate ₦1430 Buying Rate ₦1415

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1367 Lowest Rate ₦1363

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.