Open Startup launches deep tech platform for African innovators

Key points

Open Startup has unveiled The Science Road , a new platform to support African science, deep tech and research-led startups.

, a new platform to support African science, deep tech and research-led startups. The initiative marks the organisation’s 10th anniversary and introduces Openers First , an investment arm for early-stage ventures.

, an investment arm for early-stage ventures. The platform will focus on startups in health, climate, artificial intelligence and related technologies.

Open Startup says it has supported more than 3,000 founders and over 1,000 startups across more than 20 African countries over the past decade.

The organisation plans to strengthen partnerships with universities, investors and research institutions to commercialise African innovations.

Main story

Pan-African entrepreneurship support organisation Open Startup has unveiled The Science Road, a new strategic platform aimed at accelerating the commercialisation of African science, deep tech and research-driven innovations.

The initiative was announced in Tunis as the organisation marked its 10th anniversary since its establishment in 2016.

Open Startup said the new direction reflects its shift towards supporting ventures developing solutions in health, climate, artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies.

According to the organisation, The Science Road consolidates its existing programmes into a unified acceleration platform that connects founders, researchers, investors, universities and industry partners.

It also introduces Openers First, a new investment arm designed to provide early-stage financing for selected ventures emerging from the platform.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Open Startup, Houda Ghozzi, said the organisation was entering its second decade with a broader continental vision and a stronger focus on science-led innovation.

She said the platform would help African innovators translate research into globally competitive businesses capable of attracting investment and creating long-term value.

Open Startup said it has empowered more than 3,000 founders and supported over 1,000 startups across more than 20 African countries over the past decade.

The organisation added that it has built a network of more than 500 mentors and advisors, trained over 300 startup coaches and supported ventures that have secured investment, created jobs and remained operational beyond their participation in its programmes.

The Science Road will operate through two pathways: one supporting pre-seed innovators seeking to commercialise research and another focused on helping seed-stage startups scale technologies with strong market potential.

As part of the initiative, Open Startup said it would deepen collaboration with research institutions and innovation hubs, including CERI, Stellenbosch University and LaunchLab, to help move scientific discoveries from laboratories into commercial markets.

The organisation also acknowledged the support of partners including KfW AfricaGrow, AfricInvest, the United States Department of State, the European Union, Digital Africa, Bpifrance, the Drosos Foundation, the Steve Madden Foundation, Sanofi Ventures, Columbia University and MIT.

The issues

Africa’s science and deep tech startups often struggle to move from research to commercialisation because they require longer development timelines, specialised technical support, stronger industry partnerships and patient early-stage capital. Closing these gaps is increasingly seen as essential to building globally competitive innovation ecosystems across the continent.

What’s being said

“As we enter our second decade, we do so with greater maturity, a broader continental footprint and a renewed ambition.” — Houda Ghozzi

“We believe The Science Road can become a runway connecting Africa’s innovators to the world.” — Houda Ghozzi

What’s next

Open Startup will begin implementing The Science Road through its acceleration programmes and the newly established Openers First investment arm, while expanding partnerships with universities, investors and innovation ecosystems across Africa to support research-led ventures.

Bottom line

By combining startup acceleration, early-stage financing and research partnerships, Open Startup aims to help more African science and deep tech innovations move from the laboratory to commercially viable businesses.