FG, University Unions talks stall as strike continues

By BizWatch Nigeria

Key Points

FG, SSANU, NASU negotiations end in deadlock

Unions insist on 40% salary increase

Nationwide strike disrupts university operations

Talks rescheduled for May 5

Main Story

Negotiations between the Federal Government and the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of university non-teaching staff unions ended in a deadlock on Monday, as both parties failed to reach an agreement on key demands.

The meeting, convened by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has been adjourned to May 5 for further discussions.

The Joint Action Committee comprises the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU).

The unions commenced an indefinite strike on April 30 following the expiration of a one-month ultimatum issued to the federal government over the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement.

Dispute Over Salary Adjustment

At the centre of the dispute is the demand for a 40% salary increase by the unions, compared to the federal government’s earlier proposal of 30%, which was later withdrawn.

Union leaders have criticised the government’s approach, describing the withdrawal of the offer as unilateral and lacking adequate consultation.

What’s Being Said

SSANU President, Mohammed Ibrahim, said the strike has recorded full compliance across universities nationwide, effectively shutting down administrative and support services.

“Our demands remain unchanged. We are demanding fairness, equity, and proper consideration for our members,” he said.

“The 40% benchmark is the minimum acceptable position for us, and the strike continues until meaningful progress is achieved.”

He added that key university operations, including administrative offices, clinics, hostels, and finance departments, have been paralysed.

Impact on Academic Activities

The ongoing strike has begun to disrupt academic schedules. The University of Maiduguri has already postponed its e-examinations due to the industrial action.

In an official memo issued by the Vice-Chancellor’s office, the institution confirmed that examinations would be rescheduled until the strike is suspended.

What’s Next

With negotiations set to resume on May 5, stakeholders are closely watching for a breakthrough that could bring an end to the strike and restore normal operations across Nigerian universities.

Failure to reach an agreement may prolong disruptions, with broader implications for the academic calendar and student welfare.https://bizwatchnigeria.ng/nigerian-army-neutralizes-terrorists-and-foils-fraudulent-recruitment-scheme/