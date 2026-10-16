FG targets Lagos Port congestion with modernisation of Onne, Warri, Calabar Ports

By Emmanuella Opara | October 16th, 2026

KEY POINTS

The Federal Government plans to modernise Onne, Warri and Calabar ports to ease congestion at Lagos ports.

More than 70 per cent of cargo destined for other regions passes through Lagos ports, according to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

The government is pursuing proposed deep seaports at Agge, Bakassi, Bonny, Gateway, Ibom and Ondo.

Plans include linking seaports, inland dry ports and production centres through road, rail and inland waterways.

The Nigerian Ports Economic Regulatory Agency Act, 2026, is expected to strengthen economic regulation and promote fair competition.

MAIN STORY

The Federal Government is prioritising the modernisation of Onne, Warri and Calabar ports as part of efforts to reduce congestion at Lagos ports, lower cargo transportation costs and expand maritime trade across Nigeria.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, disclosed this on Friday in Lagos during the 2026 World Maritime Day celebration, saying the initiative formed part of President Bola Tinubu’s Blue Economy agenda to increase the maritime sector’s contribution to national revenue and economic growth.

Oyetola said the government was also pursuing plans to develop deep seaports at Agge, Bakassi, Bonny, Gateway, Ibom and Ondo, while continuing the modernisation of Apapa and Tin Can Island ports.

He explained that the objective was to establish an interconnected port system that would distribute cargo traffic more efficiently, ease pressure on Lagos facilities and improve access to maritime services across the country.

According to the minister, the government intends to connect seaports, inland dry ports and production centres through road, rail and inland waterways. The proposed connections are expected to reduce the cost of moving goods and strengthen non-oil exports.

He also identified inland waterways and river ports, including those at Onitsha and Baro, as important links between businesses and domestic and international markets.

To support the plans, Oyetola said the ministry was working with relevant government agencies and private investors to improve port infrastructure, cargo-handling facilities, navigational channels and transport connections.

He described the Nigerian Ports Economic Regulatory Agency Act, 2026, recently signed into law, as a step towards strengthening economic regulation, encouraging fair competition and improving service delivery in the maritime sector.

The minister said the reforms were intended to attract investment, create jobs and address concerns among importers and exporters in the South-South and South-East over the additional costs associated with transporting goods through Lagos.

Oyetola noted that more than 70 per cent of cargo destined for other regions still passes through Lagos ports, contributing to congestion around Apapa and the loss of productive man-hours.

He assured maritime stakeholders that the ministry would continue implementing policies aimed at making Nigerian ports more competitive, efficient and attractive to international shipping lines.

At the event, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Marine Transport, Senator Wasiu Eshinlokun, called for an end to attacks on seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Eshinlokun said the safety of Nigerian seafarers operating in international waters remained a priority for the National Assembly.

The 2026 World Maritime Day celebration brought together maritime industry leaders, heads of government agencies, lawmakers and other stakeholders in the marine and blue economy sector. The annual event highlights shipping safety, maritime security and the protection of the marine environment.

THE ISSUES

The concentration of cargo traffic at Lagos ports remains a challenge for Nigeria’s maritime and logistics sectors. With more than 70 per cent of cargo destined for other regions passing through the Lagos facilities, congestion around Apapa can contribute to delays and the loss of productive working hours.

Modernising ports in other parts of the country could provide additional capacity and give importers and exporters more options for moving goods. However, the effectiveness of the strategy will depend on improvements to port facilities and the transport links connecting them to production centres and markets.

The cost of transporting cargo is another concern, particularly for businesses in the South-South and South-East that rely on Lagos ports. Better connections between seaports, inland dry ports, roads, railways and waterways could help reduce the burden, although the extent of any savings will depend on implementation.

The proposed deep seaports and the development of inland waterways also form part of the government’s broader effort to expand maritime trade and strengthen non-oil exports.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The safety of Nigerian seafarers on international waters remained a priority for the National Assembly,” Senator Wasiu Eshinlokun, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Marine Transport, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Federal Government is expected to continue working with relevant agencies and private investors on port modernisation, infrastructure improvements and transport connections.

The development of the proposed deep seaports and the implementation of the Nigerian Ports Economic Regulatory Agency Act, 2026, are also part of the measures outlined by the minister. The practical impact of these initiatives will depend on their implementation and the extent to which they improve cargo movement and port operations.

BOTTOM LINE

The Federal Government plans to reduce pressure on Lagos ports by modernising Onne, Warri and Calabar ports, developing proposed deep seaports and improving transport connections. The stated objectives are to lower logistics costs, expand trade and make Nigeria’s maritime sector more competitive.